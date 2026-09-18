Gautam Adani convinced hesitant bankers to issue a Letter of Credit. This single deal changed him from a packaging maker to a commodity trader. He did Rs 10 crore business in the first year using Gujarat State Export Corporation import rights. A ship carrying his 5,000 tons of polymer sank in the sea once. He did not lose hope and opened a new LC immediately. He founded Adani Exports in 1988, which we now call Adani Enterprises. The Adani Group currently runs 10 listed companies with 48,000 employees.