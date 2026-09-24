Amid ongoing buzz around Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar, Kashmera Shah’s cryptic post about “homebreakers” has sparked fresh speculation, though she did not name anyone in the message.

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s personal life has been under scrutiny lately. Amid ongoing speculation, Govinda’s recent appearance with his 'Roopa' co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja has drawn attention. Now, a cryptic social media post by actor Kashmera Shah has added another layer to the discussion.

Kashmera Shah’s cryptic message

Kashmera recently shared an Instagram Story without naming anyone. In the post, she questioned why people were glamourising a “mystery woman” and giving attention to those she described as “home breakers”.

She also questioned why some people idealise men who leave their devoted wives for younger, ambitious women. Kashmera called such narratives wrong and urged people not to encourage them. Her post included hashtags related to family, cheating, marriage and wives.

Although she did not mention Govinda, Komal Rani or Sunita directly, the timing of the post led social media users to connect it with the recent discussion surrounding the actor and his co-star.

Govinda and Komal Rani at Lalbaugcha Raja

On September 22, Govinda was seen at Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar. The two sought blessings and Govinda also participated in the Ganpati aarti. Sunita Ahuja visited the same temple on the same day but arrived separately.

The appearance came amid existing reports and online speculation surrounding Govinda and Komal Rani. However, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed any relationship between them.

Krishna Abhishek likes Kashmera’s post

The post gained further attention after Kashmera’s husband and Govinda’s nephew, Krishna Abhishek, liked it. Kashmera has previously spoken in support of Sunita, saying she stands with the women in her family.

While social media users continue to interpret Kashmera’s post in different ways, she has not explicitly stated that it was directed at Govinda or Komal Rani.