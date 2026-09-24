Veteran actor Mammootty has returned to Kochi after receiving his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Bramayugam'. He dedicated the award to Malayalam cinema and shared his experience of the ceremony in Gujarat.

72nd National Film Awards Highlights

Veteran actor Mammootty has arrived in Kochi after receiving his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Malayalam film 'Bramayugam' at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat. Mammootty was welcomed with flower bouquets by fans and police personnel upon his arrival at Kochi airport.While addressing the media at his airport arrival, Mammootty said, “I am very happy to have received the award. I dedicate the award to Malayalam cinema and Malayalam audiences. The award ceremony held in Gujarat was a new experience. I saw the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. It was good.”

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony was held on September 22 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. For the first time, the ceremony was held outside New Delhi. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan’s 'Bramayugam'. The award was shared with Kartik Aaryan, who was honoured for his performance in 'Chandu Champion'.

Mammootty's National Award Journey

The latest honour adds to Mammootty’s three previous Best Actor National Awards. His first win came in 1989 for Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal. He won again in 1990 for Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan, followed by his third Best Actor honour in 1994 for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Other Key Winners

At this year’s ceremony, Yami Gautam won Best Actress for 'Article 370', while Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for 'Amaran'.

'Article 370' won Best Feature Film, while 'Kalki 2898 AD' was named Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Among the other winners, 'Srikanth' was named Best Hindi Film, 'Raayan' won Best Tamil Film, 'Feminichi Fathima' was named Best Malayalam Film and 'Committee Kurrollu' won Best Telugu Film.