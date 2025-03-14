Inside PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy Holi with family; their Instagram posts go viral

Read Full Gallery

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, actors and celebrity couple, gave their followers a sneak peek of their Holi celebrations on Friday at noon. Kaif published a slew of photographs and videos on her Instagram account. "Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi!!! (Wish you a joyous Holi)."

When the joyful photographs of Kaif, Kaushal, Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif were released, netizens rushed to wish them.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar said, "Happy happy Holi." Another person said, "Happy Holi, beautiful!" Several others made similar sentiments.

Kaif and Kaushal frequently post joyful and personal updates with their followers on social media. The actor recently shared photos from her best friend Karishma Kohli's wedding in Mumbai.

"There is no one quite like you. From the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person, and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul (sic)," she wrote at the time.

On the job front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Vicky Kaushal has been riding a wave of box office success since his last film, Chhaava, was released in theatres.

