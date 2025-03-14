Inside PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy Holi with family; their Instagram posts go viral

On Friday, March 14, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of their wonderful Holi celebration. Kaif published a slew of photos and videos on her social media accounts.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, actors and celebrity couple, gave their followers a sneak peek of their Holi celebrations on Friday at noon. Kaif published a slew of photographs and videos on her Instagram account. "Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi!!! (Wish you a joyous Holi)."

article_image2

When the joyful photographs of Kaif, Kaushal, Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif were released, netizens rushed to wish them.


article_image3

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar said, "Happy happy Holi." Another person said, "Happy Holi, beautiful!" Several others made similar sentiments.

article_image4

Kaif and Kaushal frequently post joyful and personal updates with their followers on social media. The actor recently shared photos from her best friend Karishma Kohli's wedding in Mumbai.

article_image5

Kaif and Kaushal frequently post joyful and personal updates with their followers on social media. The actor recently shared photos from her best friend Karishma Kohli's wedding in Mumbai.

article_image6

"There is no one quite like you. From the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person, and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul (sic)," she wrote at the time.

article_image7

On the job front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Vicky Kaushal has been riding a wave of box office success since his last film, Chhaava, was released in theatres. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Riteish Deshmukh, and other celebs celebrate Holi, share festive cheer with fans NTI

Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Riteish Deshmukh, and other celebs celebrate Holi, share festive cheer with fans

Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passes away at 83 NTI

Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passes away at 83

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside MEG

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside

Ameesha Patel celebrates holi in Bandra with paparazzi: Check out colorful pics NTI

Ameesha Patel celebrates holi in Bandra with paparazzi: Check out colorful pics

The Diplomat star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO) RBA

'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

Recent Stories

Eid Outfit Ideas: 8 Stunning Suit Designs Inspired by Sana Javed SRI

Eid 2025: Latest Trends with Sana Javed's 8 Suit Designs

Budget Wanderlust: Top 10 affordable destinations for International travelers SRI

Budget Wanderlust: Top 10 affordable destinations for International travelers

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Age Difference: Did you know actor's new girlfriend has 6-Year-Old Son? RBA

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Age Difference: Did you know actor's new girlfriend has 6-Year-Old Son?

IPL 2025: Can KKR defend their title under Ajinkya Rahanes captaincy? Detailed SWOT analysis HRD

IPL 2025: Can KKR defend their title under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy? Detailed SWOT analysis

Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel dmn

Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel

Recent Videos

JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kim Kardashian: 'I DON'T KNOW Ambanis, Anant's Wedding Invitation Was 18-22 kg!'

Kim Kardashian: 'I DON'T KNOW Ambanis, Anant's Wedding Invitation Was 18-22 kg!'

Video Icon
Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Appears to Give Statement in US$38.3 mn Corruption Probe

Ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Appears to Give Statement in US$38.3 mn Corruption Probe

Video Icon
Hindus Celebrate Holi in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Wishes | Asianet Newsable

Hindus Celebrate Holi in Karachi, PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Wishes | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Emergency Crews Rescue Man Trapped in Rushing California Creek | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon