Eye health

 5 effective dry fruits to boost eyesight naturally without surgeries. 

Almonds

Packed with vitamin E and antioxidants, almonds protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals and help maintain healthy vision.

Walnuts

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts reduce eye inflammation and support retinal health.

Dates

Dates contain vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining sharp vision and preventing night blindness.

Apricots (Dried)

High in beta-carotene, dried apricots boost eye health and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Figs

Loaded with antioxidants and essential nutrients, figs help combat oxidative stress and support overall eye health.

