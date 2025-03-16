Lifestyle
5 effective dry fruits to boost eyesight naturally without surgeries.
Packed with vitamin E and antioxidants, almonds protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals and help maintain healthy vision.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts reduce eye inflammation and support retinal health.
Dates contain vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining sharp vision and preventing night blindness.
High in beta-carotene, dried apricots boost eye health and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.
Loaded with antioxidants and essential nutrients, figs help combat oxidative stress and support overall eye health.
