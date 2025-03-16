Career Guide: Best global universities to pursue MBA abroad

Career
Here are some of the best global institutions to pursue an MBA.
Renowned globally for its strong emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship.
Best for its finance and investment banking programs.
One of the most prestigious MBA brands globally, highly valued by employers.
One of Europe’s top business schools. Offers a flexible 15- to 21-month MBA program.
Offers a cost-effective yet globally recognized MBA compared to U.S. programs.
Focuses on technology, analytics, and innovation.
Strong finance and consulting programs, with connections to Wall Street.
Career Guide: How to become an animator in India after 12th
Career Guide: How to prepare for UGC NET in 3 months
IQ Test: Can you solve these 7 challenging questions for exams?
IQ Test: Can you solve these 9 tricky questions like a topper?