Career Guide: Best global universities to pursue MBA abroad

Image credits: Getty

International MBA

Here are some of the best global institutions to pursue an MBA.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Stanford Graduate School of Business (USA)

Renowned globally for its strong emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Image credits: Getty

The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (USA)

Best for its finance and investment banking programs.

Image credits: Freepik

Harvard Business School (USA)

One of the most prestigious MBA brands globally, highly valued by employers.

Image credits: Freepik

London Business School (UK)

One of Europe’s top business schools. Offers a flexible 15- to 21-month MBA program.

Image credits: Getty

HEC Paris (France)

Offers a cost-effective yet globally recognized MBA compared to U.S. programs.

Image credits: Getty

MIT Sloan School of Management (USA)

Focuses on technology, analytics, and innovation.

Image credits: Getty

Columbia Business School (USA)

Strong finance and consulting programs, with connections to Wall Street.

Image credits: Getty

