Good news for Commuters! Chennai Metro to offer free rides for IPL matches; Check HERE

Chennai Metro Update: Chennai Metro Rail has announced a fantastic offer for IPL matches. Ticket holders can travel for free on the metro to the stadium. Metro rail services will be extended on match days

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 8:40 AM IST

Free Chennai Metro Train Travel: Due to daily traffic congestion in Chennai, it takes several hours to reach a specific location. While people were affected by this, the Chennai Metro Rail project, which was started in Chennai, has been well received by the public.

In that way, the crowd is overflowing like electric trains. Therefore, it has become easy to travel from one place to another in Chennai in a short time. In this situation, a super scheme has been announced for the convenience of the public.

IPL Match in Chennai

Accordingly, the Metro administration has announced that one can travel free of charge on the Metro train for the next two months in view of the IPL competition. In a statement issued by Chennai Metro Rail Corporation in this regard,

Chennai Metro Rail Limited is pleased to announce its collaboration with Chennai Super Kings Cricket Company to provide seamless metro travel to cricket fans attending the IPL 2025 matches at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium


Free Metro Rail Travel

This initiative enhances the match day experience by providing fans with sponsored free metro travel and aims to reduce traffic congestion and encourage the use of public transport. 

As part of this initiative, Chennai Metro Rail Limited will extend metro rail services on all days when CSK matches are held in Chennai, providing safe and convenient transportation for visitors.

Special Metro Rail Service

Additionally, sponsored IPL match ticket holders can travel free of charge on the metro from any metro rail station to the Government Estate Metro Rail Station near the stadium. Depending on passenger demand on match days, metro rail service will be extended up to 90 minutes after the match or up to a maximum of 1:00 AM.

Metro Rail Until Midnight

The departure time of the last metro rail before each match day will be announced by Chennai Metro Rail Corporation. Chennai Metro Rail Corporation informs in the report that the public and metro passengers are requested to use the above mentioned facilities. 

LIVE India News updates on March 16: Never opposed Hindi, says AP DyCM Pawan Kalyan

