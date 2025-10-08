- Home
Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan turns 55. She was born on October 8, 1970, in Delhi. Besides being a businesswoman, Gauri is also a film producer. Many of the movies she produced have been hits. Let's find out about her property, luxury lifestyle
Gauri Khan's luxury lifestyle
Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, loves a luxurious lifestyle. She owns lavish bungalows and apartments at home and abroad, has a fleet of branded cars, and wears international brands.
Gauri Khan's property
Gauri Khan is reportedly 3 times richer than Deepika Padukone. A Lifestyle Asia report states her net worth is around ₹1600 crore, while Deepika's is ₹500 crore. Gauri's wealth could fund 13 films like Kantara Chapter 1.
Gauri Khan's business
Gauri Khan isn't an actress, but her wealth is impressive. A successful businesswoman, she runs an interior design firm and owns a restaurant, Tori, in Mumbai. Her annual income is nearly ₹100 crore.
Gauri Khan has designed the homes of many stars
Gauri Khan has designed the homes of many Bollywood stars. These include Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Mukesh Ambani, Roberto Cavalli, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Gauri Khan has produced many films
Gauri Khan is also a film producer and co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment. She has produced hits like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Jawan, and Dunki.
Gauri Khan car collection
Gauri Khan owns an impressive car collection, including a Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes Maybach, Mercedes S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Audi A8. These luxury cars are worth crores.
Gauri Khan's bungalows
Gauri Khan owns a ₹15 crore bungalow in Alibaug. She has a villa in Dubai and a home in London reportedly worth ₹172 crore. She also has a studio in Juhu valued at ₹150 crore.