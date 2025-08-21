Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, premiered its preview, launched by Shah Rukh Khan. The show, offers a raw, edgy take on the Bollywood industry, following an underdog protagonist navigating the chaotic world of fame

The much-awaited preview video of Aryan Khan-directed 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' was unveiled on Wednesday.

In a grand event held in Mumbai, the preview was launched by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who brought his signature style and humour to the stage. The actor not only offered a sneak-peek into the making of the show, but also engaged in an interesting conversation with the team.

Recalling his first conversation with his son, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh said, "When Aryan told me that he wanted to make something on Bollywood, which is raw and edgy with madness, I was worried if he was planning to put Mannat's CCTV footage on YouTube. "

"He was actually getting something fresh, unique. It took me a little while to catch the tone of the show. But once I did, I was completely drawn in. I am really very happy about it, not just about the show but for the entire cast that comes for the show. It is the characters that breathe life into a story," he added.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude to the audiences for allowing him to entertain over the past three decades, the 'Jawan' star welcomed his son to the stage. 
While admitting he was "very nervous" for his first time on the stage, Aryan Khan said, "I have been practising this speech for the past two days, and three nights. I have also made sure to put it in on the teleprompter and with small notes. And even if I make a mistake, Papa is here - backup."
"The motive of this show is to bring a lot of entertainment to a lot of people. After four years of hard work, endless discussions, and thousands of takes, the show is finally ready," he added.
Aryan also extended his gratitude to the entire team of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' before inviting his mother, Gauri Khan, to the stage. "Thank you for producing the show and for producing me," he playfully said. 
For the event, Aryan Khan was dressed in a complete black ensemble, looking dapper in a matching suit as he perfectly coordinated with his parents. 
Prior to the preview unveiling, Shah Rukh Khan made sure to introduce the lead cast of the show, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Raghav Juyal, and Anya Singh, among others. 
Bobby Deol, who plays the character of "Superstar Ajay Talvar," also made a stunning appearance at the preview launch. The 'Animal' star was full of praise for Aryan Khan as he said, "I have seen Aryan when he was younger and then when he grew up. I felt there was something magical about him as if he was ready to conquer the world. He had that conviction when he narrated the story to me."

"Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi," the makers wrote, while sharing the preview on Instagram.
The video focuses on how the Bollywood industry has been the "city of dreams" - something which doesn't belong to all. It moves to show the lead protagonist, Aasmaan Singh, romancing the daughter of "India's biggest superstar," played by Bobby Deol. Raghav Juyal is also seen in the preview, playing the best friend, while Mona Singh is the mother.
The video features a couple of starry cameos from Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar. Many other big names, including Ranbir Kapoor, are also expected to feature in cameos. 
As confirmed by the superstar himself, Shah Rukh will also make an appearance in the Netflix show. 
However, details surrounding his character have been kept under wraps. 
The preview concludes by taking a dig at people who become famous after going to jail. An official trailer for the show is yet to be released. 
"It hints at a show that's fast-paced, set in a stylised yet chaotic world, laced with self-aware humour, and a tongue-in-cheek tone. It's the ultimate underdog story that asks: how far will you go for your dream, what are you willing to lose, and can you survive a few Bollywood baddies along the way (pun totally intended!)" as per the press release. 
The first look at the show was dropped on Sunday, making a grand announcement about the preview launch. 
Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The show was announced earlier this year, marking Aryan's debut as a director.
It will be released on the OTT platform on September 18, 2025.