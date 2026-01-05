- Home
Bigg Boss winner Gaurav Khanna, awarded 50 lakh rupees and a car, says he still hasn’t received the car. While joking about the delay, he also shared his frustration over the pending prize.
Hindi Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna recently shared his humorous frustration over not receiving his promised prize car. While he has already received the 50 lakh rupee cash prize, the car, which was part of his winnings, is still pending. He made light of the situation in a social media update.
During a recent dinner, Gaurav met with fellow contestant Pranit More and shared the ongoing situation. He jokingly mentioned that it has been over a month since he won, yet the car has not arrived. The casual conversation highlighted the lighter side of the delay, showing Gaurav’s good humor despite the wait.
The organizers of Bigg Boss have not publicly responded to Gaurav’s comments about the missing car. According to sources, prize deliveries, especially vehicles, usually take around three months to process. Such delays are reportedly due to logistical and administrative procedures involved in transferring high-value prizes to winners.
While the Hindi edition of Bigg Boss has concluded, the Kannada version of the show continues to generate excitement. Fans are closely following the contestants’ strategies and gameplay, speculating on who might make it to the finale. The regional edition is gaining attention for its competitive twists and drama.
Despite the prize car delay, Gaurav Khanna remains in good spirits and continues to interact with fans. His lighthearted approach has garnered positive responses online. Meanwhile, viewers are eagerly awaiting updates from the Bigg Boss team and looking forward to more developments from the Kannada edition of the reality show.
