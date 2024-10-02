Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gandhi Jayanti 2024: 7 Actors who have played Gandhi on screen

    In honor of Gandhiji Jayanti, let's take a look at the roster of actors that have portrayed Gandhi on screen.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 7:24 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 7:24 AM IST

    October 2 marks Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, celebrated across India as Gandhi Jayanti. Even as we honor Bapuji’s 152nd birthday, his philosophy and values continue to inspire. Mahatma Gandhi is remembered for his remarkable life, and over the years, his story has been told through many films.

    1. Hey Ram (2000)

    In this movie, the outstanding actor Naseeruddin played Gandhiji with remarkable finesse. Directed by Kamal Haasan, it was a historical crime drama that showed the assassination of Gandhi. Naseeruddin’s excellent Gujarati accent won enormous praise.
     

    2. Gandhi (1982)

    This English actor won an Oscar for his depiction of Gandhi in the 1982 film Gandhi, which starred Richard Attenborough. The performance is still regarded as outstanding. Ben won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the part. The film was written by John Briley.

     

    3. The Making Of The Mahatma (1996)

    Rajit played Gandhiji in this Shyam Benegal-directed film, and he did a great job. The actor brought the Mahatma role to life in such a way that the audience was left with a lasting impression. Rajit's portrayal won him a National Award. A version of the novel The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma was made into a movie.

     

    4. Sardar (1993)

    The role of The Father of the Nation was expertly performed by renowned actor Annu Kapoor. This 1993 National Award-winning film, directed by Ketan Mehta, was about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

     

    5. Gandhi, My Father (2007)

    For his remarkable portrayal of Gandhiji, Darshan Jariwala was awarded the Best Supporting Actor Award. This National Award-winning movie was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan.

     

    6. Mahatma (2009)

    In this Krishna Vamsi-directed Telugu film, Srikanth portrayed Gandhiji. This movie follows a man who, upon discovering Gandhism, transforms. It received 4 Nandi Awards.

     

    7. Nine Hours To Rama (1963)

    In this 1963 British-American neo-noir film JS Casshyap portrays Gandhiji. This movie was directed by Mark Robinson. The nine hours of Godse's life leading up to Gandhiji's murder were depicted in the movie.

