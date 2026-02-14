Jason Momoa, a Hollywood actor, apparently cannot stop complimenting Shah Rukh Khan. Momoa called the Bollywood superstar a "gentleman," and went on to say that Khan is a greater actor and performer than him, which is high praise from one of Hollywood's greatest action stars.

The two stars have met several times, most notably at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, when they were accompanied by Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Their friendship was thrust back into the spotlight after they were sighted together again in Saudi Arabia, reigniting fan frenzy online.