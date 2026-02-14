- Home
- Entertainment
- “He’s Better Than Me!” Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa Goes Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan
“He’s Better Than Me!” Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa Goes Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan
Jason Momoa praised Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview, underlining their mutual respect and friendship after meeting at events in Saudi Arabia.
Jason Momoa says Shah Rukh Khan is a better performer than him
Jason Momoa, a Hollywood actor, apparently cannot stop complimenting Shah Rukh Khan. Momoa called the Bollywood superstar a "gentleman," and went on to say that Khan is a greater actor and performer than him, which is high praise from one of Hollywood's greatest action stars.
The two stars have met several times, most notably at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, when they were accompanied by Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Their friendship was thrust back into the spotlight after they were sighted together again in Saudi Arabia, reigniting fan frenzy online.
Jason Momoa says Shah Rukh Khan is a better performer than him
During the promotion for his forthcoming film The Wrecking Crew, Momoa was asked about Shah Rukh Khan and did not hold back. "Yes, he is really attractive. "He's extremely handsome," he continued, noting the star's appeal before turning the subject to their mutual regard.
Momoa said their relationship as "just two mutual friends and fans of each other's work." He is such a darling. He was very much a gentleman. "He is a better actor and performer than I am." The message has subsequently resonated with followers across sectors, highlighting the two performers' genuine friendliness.
Jason Momoa says Shah Rukh Khan is a better performer than him
Jason Momoa's acting career began with Baywatch: Hawaii and progressed to global acclaim as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, followed by his blockbuster role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. He will now return to DC as Lobo in Supergirl.
Jason Momoa says Shah Rukh Khan is a better performer than him
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan continues to have an unparalleled legacy in Indian film. With over 30 years in the field, the actor has delivered countless blockbusters and received a National Film Award for Best Actor. He will next be featured in King, starring his daughter Suhana Khan and set for a Christmas release.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.