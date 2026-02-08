Propose Day 2026: Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan; Celebrity Proposal Stories
Propose Day 2026: Is being celebrated on February 8. On this occasion, we're going to tell you about the romantic proposals of Bollywood celebs. Find out how Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and others expressed their love
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor grew closer during the filming of 'Tashan.' During a trip to Paris, Saif romantically proposed to Kareena. Saif's proposal won Kareena's heart.
Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were in New York promoting the film 'Guru.' On a hotel balcony, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya for marriage. He gave her a prop diamond ring while proposing, and she immediately said yes.
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan
Everyone knows about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's love story. They met in college. It's said that Gauri, angry with Shah Rukh, came to Mumbai. Shah Rukh followed, found her on a beach with difficulty, and proposed marriage.
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's love story is like a movie. Their first meeting was simple. A year later, Nick proposed to Priyanka in Greece on her birthday, and PC immediately said yes.
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated for a long time. Anand then romantically proposed to Sonam at the Oxford Library in London. He wrote his feelings in a letter, which made Sonam very emotional.
Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love story began on the set of the film 'Alone.' Later, on a trip to Thailand, Karan proposed to Bipasha on New Year's Eve, expressing his feelings and asking her to marry him.
Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are childhood sweethearts. It's said that while studying for his board exams, Ayushmann called Tahira at midnight to propose and confess his feelings. Tahira became very emotional.
Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's love story is very fun. During a trip to Europe, Kunal surprised Soha by proposing with a ring. Soha was shocked by the sudden proposal but said yes to the marriage.
