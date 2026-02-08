Jawan to Don: 8 Shah Rukh Khan Movies Where He Played Double Role; Check Here
There's news that Farah Khan is making a sequel to her film Main Hoon Na, and Shahrukh Khan will be seen in a double role. However, this isn't first time SRK will play double role; he's done it in Jawan, Don and other movies before
Jawan
Shahrukh Khan appeared in a double role in his 2023 film 'Jawan.' This movie turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of his career. Made on a 300 crore budget, it grossed 1148.32 crores.
Fan
SRK also had a double role in his 2016 film 'Fan,' but it flopped. Made with a 105 crore budget, it earned 182.33 crores.
Ra One
Shahrukh Khan was also seen in a double role in his 2011 film 'Ra.One.' Made on a budget of 130 crores, this movie did a business of 207 crores. It did okay at the box office.
Om Shanti Om
The film 'Om Shanti Om' was released in 2007. Shahrukh Khan had a double role in this one too. This blockbuster was made on a 40 crore budget and did a business of 152 crores.
Don
Shahrukh Khan's double role film 'Don' was released in 2006. The movie was a massive hit at the box office. Its budget was 38 crores, and it did a fantastic business of 106.34 crores.
Paheli
Shahrukh Khan also had a double role in the 2005 film 'Paheli.' However, this suspense-romance film couldn't work its magic at the box office. Its budget was 14 crores, and it earned 32 crores.
Duplicate
In the 1998 film 'Duplicate,' Shahrukh Khan played a double role. The movie failed to make a splash at the box office. Its budget was 9.5 crores, and it did a business of 21.49 crores.
Karan Arjun
The first film where SRK played a double role was 'Karan Arjun' (1995). It was a huge hit, made on a 6 crore budget and earning 43 crores.
