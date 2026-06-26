A new poster for Rajinikanth's 173rd film, 'Dharman,' was released as shooting commenced. The look suggests he may play a doctor. The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, produced by Kamal Haasan, and also stars Simran and Raashii Khanna.

Just a day after unveiling the title and first-look poster of 'Dharman,' the makers have shared another look at Rajinikanth's character as the film officially went on floors. The new poster gives fans another glimpse of the superstar's role in the film. Rajinikanth is seen holding a doctor's coat with a stethoscope draped around his neck, hinting that he may be playing a doctor. Sharing the poster on social media on Thursday, the makers wrote, "Swag is his Signature. Ketta Paiyan Sir. Dharman shoot begins." Swag is his Signature#KettaPaiyanSir#Dharman Shoot Begins#SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @iYogiBabu @SimranbaggaOffc #RaashiKhanna @nikethbommi #KarthikRajkumar @PradeepERagav @kabilanchelliah… pic.twitter.com/C8k7C7yABr — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) June 25, 2026

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Dharman: Cast and Crew

'Dharman' is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan. The film marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film and stars Simran as the female lead. The actress reunites with the superstar after Petta. Raashii Khanna also plays a key role in the film. The technical team includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander, action directors Anbariv, cinematographer Niketh Bommi, editor Pradeep E. Ragav and production designer Karthik Rajkumar.

The Legacy of 'Thalaiva'

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles. With films spanning a wide range of genres and languages, his journey through the film industry has left an indelible mark

Rajinikanth's Last Outing

Rajinikanth was last seen in the action thriller 'Coolie'. The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death. (ANI)