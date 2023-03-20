From Honey Singh to Diljit Dosanjh; know net worth of 6 renowned Punjabi singers

Honey Singh's debut song was Shakal Pe Mat Ja, featuring Gagan Sidhu from the Punjabi film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya.

Image: Diljit Dosanjh, Harrdy Sandhu / Instagram

Punjabi songs are the life of marriages and parties and are the heartbeat of millions of youth. Be it AP Dhillon’s Brown Munde or Diljit Dosanjh Desi Daroo, each has its fanbase. The passion for music in these renowned Punjabi Singers is such that it touches millions of hearts. This passion has made some singers not only popular but also super rich. We take a glance at 6 renowned Punjabi Singers right from Honey Singh to Diljit Dosanjh and their net worth. ALSO READ: Why did Kim Kardashian delete old pictures with her brother Rob? Know the details

Image: Honey Singh / Instagram

1. Yo Yo Honey Singh: One of the most well-known Punjabi singers is Honey Singh. In 2011, the single Gabru from his album International Villager topped the official BBC Asian charts and the Asian music charts. His super hit songs include High Heels, Break Up Party, Blue Eyes and First Kiss. According to sources, Honey Singh's total net worth is $25 million, equivalent to INR 207 Crores.

Image: Diljit Dosanjh / Instagram

2. Diljit Dosanjh: Diljit Dosanjh’s first album Ishq Ka Uda Aada got released in 2004. He got his first break with the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’s single called Pee Pa Pee Pa. Apart from singing, he has acted in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab and Good Newwz. According to news reports, his net worth is around Rs 165 crores, equivalent to $20 million.

Image: Sharry Mann / Instagram

3. Sharry Mann: Sharry Mann studied civil engineering before he opted for singing full-time. He sang his first song Yaar Anmulle in 2011, which became an instant super hit. He then sang several hit songs like Chandigarh Waliye, Sohne Mukhde, Bhul Jayin Na, Yenkne, and Cute Munda, to name a few. According to media reports, he owns assets of more than Rs 643 crores, equivalent to about $78 million.

Image: Gurdas Maan / Instagram

4. Gurdas Maan: Gurdas Maan started his career after a producer approached him to perform on the song Dil Da Mamla Hai on DD National. It was his big break. He recorded albums like Wah Ni Jawaniye, Chugliyaan, Yaar Mera Pyar, and Peerh Prahoni. He is the first Punjabi singer to have won the National Award for Best Playback Singer. According to media reports, Gurdas Maan has assets worth about Rs 453 crores.

Image: Jazzy B / Instagram

5. Jazzy B: Jazzy B was born in Jalandhar, Punjab. He was raised and brought up in Canada. Jazzy B made his singing debut with the album Gugiyan Da Jora in 1993. Later, he became popular by singing songs like Jugni, Fukraa, and Glassy. According to media reports, the net worth of Jazzy B is around Rs 412 crores.

Image: Harrdy Sandhu / Instagram