Why did Kim Kardashian delete old pictures with her brother Rob? Know the details

SKIMS owner and global icon Kim Kardashian deleted the Instagram pictures with her only brother Rob. This led to many fans becoming suspicious of the same. Read on to find out why Kim removed the pictures.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram posts are under supervision, and not only hers, but every Kardashian-Jenner is open to showing their feelings on Instagram and other social media. It is never anything hidden to find out what is happening with the sister’s life. Their follows, unfollows, stories, and comments are always viewed and noted minutely by fans and audiences.

Considering the latest issue being Rob Kardashian, the only brother of the three Kardashians, who shares a name with Rob. It is evident when it comes to the sisterly love between Jenner and Kardashian clans is an unbreakable and solid bond, but it is tricky to say how it is with their brother Rob.

Kim Kardashian, 42, celebrated her only brother Rob's 36th birthday by posting several nostalgic and vintage images on his big day and linking the post to a sweet and beautiful caption.

Kim's heartfelt caption read, "Happy Birthday Robertito. I love you SO SO SOOOO much!!! I wish I could post your singing voice notes here to show the world your true talents. BUTTTT swipe to the last one to hear Robbie speak fake Armenian. You make our entire family’s day with your silly messages! Not sure what I would ever do without you!."

Soon after Kim shared it, keen-eyed followers discovered that one picture was missing. In the picture, Rob and Kim got joined by their half-sister Kendall Jenner, their youngest full sister Khloe, and their eldest sister Kourtney. While, Kylie Jenner, the newest member of the Kardashian family, was only partially visible in the photo, leading some followers to believe this is the reason Kim removed her initial post.

Rob, the only son of Robert Kardashian and his ex-wife Kris Jenner, chose to live a life not disturbed by the paparazzi and got hidden from public view. This came to change after the Kardashian sisters took over the name. He got noticed when he made an appearance in the first season of KUWTK, which aired in 2007. He and his siblings entered the spotlight at the age of 20.

