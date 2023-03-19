Selena Gomez becomes most followed global icon; clocks 400 million amid ongoing Hailey, Kylie drama

Selena Gomez has reached 400 million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed globally prominent Hollywood icon and personality on the photo and video-sharing app.

Selena Gomez is one of the most much-loved stars in the world, and her growing social media fan following is proof. The singer-actor has garnered 400 million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed personality on the photo and video-sharing app. Recently, Selena Gomez skipped over beauty icon Kylie Jenner to secure the most-followed spot on Instagram.

The multi-talented star has been a part of showbiz as a child artist and has had a long-running career as an actor and a singer. Not only this, but Selena took the role of a producer and entrepreneur who owns the globally loved and acclaimed beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

The Calm Down singing icon marked 400 Million followers on Instagram with a festive post, along with a gorgeous picture featuring Selena in a black dress holding a cocktail glass in her hand and enjoying sipping it. She wrote, "I deleted this one-time because I thought maybe it was too much, but eh (taking a break from social)."

As fans would know, Selena Gomez scoring the massive number of followers comes amid her ongoing controversy with ex-Justin Bieber wife, Hailey Bieber. Almost the whole internet has been divided into Team Selena and Team Hailey and flooded social media platforms with reels about their clash.

A few days back, even Justin Bieber tried to mock Selena Gomez by posting hot pictures with Hailey as an indirect hint at supporting his wife but in return, the #Beliebers and #Selenators slammed him and roasted him for supporting Hailey and not supporting ex Selena who according to fans is correct and this online bullying by Hailey and Kylie is being minutely observed each day by netizens and fans who are taking it in their stride to let the What Do You Mean singer and his wife know that no matter what, they all will root for Selena and not him and his wife who are involved in bullying Selena Gomez.

