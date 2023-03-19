Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Selena Gomez becomes most followed global icon; clocks 400 million amid ongoing Hailey, Kylie drama

    Selena Gomez has reached 400 million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed globally prominent Hollywood icon and personality on the photo and video-sharing app.

    Selena Gomez becomes most followed global icon; clocks 400 million amid ongoing Hailey, Kylie drama vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    Selena Gomez is one of the most much-loved stars in the world, and her growing social media fan following is proof. The singer-actor has garnered 400 million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed personality on the photo and video-sharing app. Recently, Selena Gomez skipped over beauty icon Kylie Jenner to secure the most-followed spot on Instagram.

    The multi-talented star has been a part of showbiz as a child artist and has had a long-running career as an actor and a singer. Not only this, but Selena took the role of a producer and entrepreneur who owns the globally loved and acclaimed beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

    ALSO READ: H3N2 virus Influenza: 3 crucial WARNING signs not to be taken lightly

    The Calm Down singing icon marked 400 Million followers on Instagram with a festive post, along with a gorgeous picture featuring Selena in a black dress holding a cocktail glass in her hand and enjoying sipping it. She wrote, "I deleted this one-time because I thought maybe it was too much, but eh (taking a break from social)."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    As fans would know, Selena Gomez scoring the massive number of followers comes amid her ongoing controversy with ex-Justin Bieber wife, Hailey Bieber. Almost the whole internet has been divided into Team Selena and Team Hailey and flooded social media platforms with reels about their clash.

    A few days back, even Justin Bieber tried to mock Selena Gomez by posting hot pictures with Hailey as an indirect hint at supporting his wife but in return, the #Beliebers and #Selenators slammed him and roasted him for supporting Hailey and not supporting ex Selena who according to fans is correct and this online bullying by Hailey and Kylie is being minutely observed each day by netizens and fans who are taking it in their stride to let the What Do You Mean singer and his wife know that no matter what, they all will root for Selena and not him and his wife who are involved in bullying Selena Gomez.

    ALSO READ: Here are 3 mandatory steps to prevent silent heart attack

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SEXY VIDEO: Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma, has enchanting time in Dubai-ayh

    SEXY VIDEO: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, has enchanting time in Dubai

    'Reeks of insecurity...' Fans roast Alia Bhatt for trying to 'one up' Deepika Padukone vma

    'Reeks of insecurity...' Fans roast Alia Bhatt for trying to 'one up' Deepika Padukone

    entertainment Pitch Perfect - Fairy Tale Love Story - Natasa Stankovic explains her overnight wedding plan with Hardik Pandya-ayh

    'Pitch Perfect - Fairy Tale Love Story' - Natasa Stankovic explains her 'overnight' wedding plan with Pandya

    How 'Zwigato' star Kapil Sharma built empire; journey from earning Rs 500 to charging Rs 50 lakh per episode

    How 'Zwigato' star Kapil Sharma built empire; journey from earning Rs 500 to charging Rs 50 lakh per episode

    Sanjeev Kapoor biopic: Renowned chef wants THIS Bollywood superstar to portray him on-screen vma

    Sanjeev Kapoor biopic: Renowned chef wants THIS Bollywood superstar to portray him on-screen

    Recent Stories

    Lakhs of farmers to be in Delhi for Monday's Kisan Mahapanchayat

    'Lakhs' of farmers to be in Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat on Monday

    A rare honour: Chinese netizens have 'immortalised' PM Narendra Modi; Read how

    A rare honour: Chinese netizens have 'immortalised' PM Narendra Modi; Read how

    SEXY VIDEO: Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma, has enchanting time in Dubai-ayh

    SEXY VIDEO: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, has enchanting time in Dubai

    Rahul Gandhi questions sudden Delhi Police action 45 days after his remarks

    'What was the urgency...' Rahul Gandhi questions sudden Delhi Police action 45 days after his remarks

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Visakhapatnam/2nd ODI: Dominant Australia hands India biggest loss in terms of balls to spare; fans furious-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Dominant Australia hands India biggest loss in terms of balls to spare; fans furious

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon