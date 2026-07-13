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From Ghosts to Romance: 7 New K-Dramas to Binge-Watch This July Across OTT Platforms!
The K-Drama craze is real, and this July is packed with new shows. From romance and thrillers to fantasy, there's something for everyone. Here's a look at the top 7 series, their release dates, and where you can stream them.
Top Korean Dramas to Watch in July
The craze for Korean dramas in India is undeniable. Whether it's love, suspense, thriller, or fantasy, K-dramas offer a unique viewing experience. This July is packed with entertainment for all K-drama fans. Many highly anticipated series are releasing on various OTT platforms, with some star actors returning for new seasons and other shows adapted from popular novels. Here are the top 7 Korean dramas you should add to your binge-watch list.
Love In Sync
If you love romantic fantasy dramas, then don't miss 'Love In Sync'. The story follows two strangers who develop a bizarre connection, where one starts feeling the other's emotions. Kim Myung-soo and Kang Min-ah play the main roles. This fresh storyline has created a huge buzz among K-drama fans. The show is full of heartwarming, funny, and emotional moments. You can watch it on Viu and Disney Plus.
Family Register
This one is an intense melodrama. It's the story of a girl who dreams of becoming an animation writer. But since birth, her family has blamed her for their ruin. On the other hand, her mother is hiding many dark secrets. The main plot revolves around family secrets, mother-daughter fights, and how she overcomes her painful life.
The Husband
'The Husband' is one of the best K-dramas that dropped on OTT in the first week of July. It's a solid romance and psychological suspense thriller. Nam-goong Min and Lee Seol are in the lead roles. A famous neurosurgeon's wife suddenly disappears the day after she asks for a divorce. His life turns upside down. As he searches for his wife, many dark truths and secrets come out. This is a perfect choice for thriller lovers. The series is available on Disney Plus.
A Shop for Killers Season 2
The action thriller that blew everyone away, 'A Shop for Killers', is now coming back with Season 2. Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun star in this series, which has 8 episodes. In Season 1, Jian and Jin-man survived deadly attacks. Now, they are back with a solid plan to get revenge on the Babylon criminal gang. Expect high-voltage action scenes to be on another level this season. The official release date will be announced soon. It will stream on Hulu and JioHotstar.
Dream To You
'Dream To You' is one of the most awaited K-dramas this month. It stars college heartthrob Hwang In-youp and Lee Hye-ri as the hero and heroine. The story follows a romance and healing concept. It's the journey of two people who chase their dreams and meet again after 15 years by a twist of fate. If you love slow-burn romantic dramas with beautiful visuals and emotional storytelling, you'll love this. It's available on Viki and Viu.
The East Palace
Two fantastic series are coming to Netflix in the third week of July. *The East Palace* drops on July 17. It's a historical drama set against a royal palace backdrop. The show mixes historical elements with mystery and supernatural concepts. Strange events inside the palace force the characters to uncover dangerous secrets. With its grand production and a huge star cast, this is one of the most anticipated dramas of the year. It will be released on Netflix.
Spooky in Love
This one arrives on July 18. It's a series that blends comedy, romance, and fantasy. The story is about a hotel heir who can see ghosts and a lawyer who team up to solve murder cases. The show will have supernatural twists, along with good humour and emotional scenes. This will also be released on Netflix.
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