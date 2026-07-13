'The Husband' is one of the best K-dramas that dropped on OTT in the first week of July. It's a solid romance and psychological suspense thriller. Nam-goong Min and Lee Seol are in the lead roles. A famous neurosurgeon's wife suddenly disappears the day after she asks for a divorce. His life turns upside down. As he searches for his wife, many dark truths and secrets come out. This is a perfect choice for thriller lovers. The series is available on Disney Plus.