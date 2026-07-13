Television actor Surbhi Jyoti revealed her newborn daughter's name as 'Seher' while celebrating the baby's one-month milestone. She shared tender photos on social media, introducing her daughter to the world with an emotional caption.

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti has revealed the name of her newborn daughter, 'Seher', as she celebrated the baby's one-month milestone with a heartfelt social media post on Monday. The announcement quickly drew warm wishes from fans and members of the television industry, marking another special moment for the actor and her family.

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The Social Media Announcement

Sharing a tender photograph, Surbhi posted an image of a delicate floral arrangement being held by her baby's hand. Along with the picture, she introduced her daughter to the world through an emotional caption that read, " // Om // Seher I Like the First Light of Morning, You Arrived and Made Everything Brighter #happyonemonth" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Subhi shared another glimpse of her daughter by sharing an image of her feet. The post immediately resonated with her followers, with the comments section filling up with congratulatory messages welcoming little Seher.

The Journey to Parenthood

Surbhi Jyoti and her husband, Sumit Suri, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 13. The actor's latest post marks exactly one month since the birth of their daughter while also revealing her name for the first time.

Surbhi celebrated her baby shower on her birthday, which is on May 29, 2026. The intimate celebration was attended by close family members and friends and featured pastel-themed decor in soft pink and lilac hues. Floral arrangements and evil eye-inspired blessings formed part of the decorations created for the mother-to-be and her baby.

For the occasion, Surbhi wore a pastel purple maternity gown. Several of her friends from the television industry were present at the celebration, including Anita Hassanandani and Asha Negi, who joined the actor in marking the special day. Surbhi and Sumit had first announced that they were expecting their first child in February 2026. The announcement came nearly two years after the couple tied the knot in 2024.

Fan Reactions and Career Highlights

Best known for her performances in the popular television shows 'Qubool Hai' and 'Naagin 3', Surbhi has remained a fan favourite over the years. Her latest social media update, introducing daughter Seher to her followers, has been met with an outpouring of love, as fans and colleagues continue to congratulate the couple on the newest addition to their family. (ANI)