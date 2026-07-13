Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, wife of legendary music composer Pyarelal Sharma, passed away on Sunday, July 12. The family announced her passing in a statement, which was shared by singer Priyanka Mitra on social media. Final rites were held on Monday.

Wife of Music Composer Pyarelal Sharma Passes Away

Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, wife of legendary music composer Pyarelal Sharma, passed away on Sunday, July 12. The family's statement, shared on the social media handle of singer Priyanka Mitra, confirmed the news of her passing.

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"With deep grief and love in our hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Amma. Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who left for her heavenly abode on 12 July 2026, surrounded by the warmth of her family. Amma lived a life of grace, devotion, and quiet strength - a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace. We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support of our family and friends during this time. Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace," the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Mitra (@priyankamitramusic)

Priyanka Mitra Mourns 'Amma'

Mourning her passing, Priyanka Mitra remembered Sunila as "Amma" and wrote, "At a complete loss of words Amma... You've always been our Queen, and shall remain forever. Our strongest pillar is gone... Will long to hear your laughter forever Amma. Om Shanti."

As per the statement, the final rites of Sunila Pyarelal Sharma were held on Monday in Santacruz, Mumbai.