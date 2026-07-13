RWRK STUDIO by Farouk Braimoh has been named the UK finalist for the eighth edition of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge. The studio was selected in London for its innovative approach to transforming textile waste into contemporary fashion.

The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge (CDC), India's flagship platform promoting circular innovation in fashion and textiles, has concluded its United Kingdom Jury in London, with RWRK STUDIO by Farouk Braimoh emerging as the UK finalist for the eighth edition of the competition in partnership with the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week.

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The London jury brought together internationally recognised leaders from fashion, sustainability, design and innovation to evaluate a new cohort of circular fashion entrepreneurs. The initiative continues to expand its global footprint by identifying and supporting solutions focused on responsible production, circular business models and sustainable material innovation.

The UK Jury comprised Matthew Needham, Creative Director of Matthew Needham and Senior Lecturer at Central Saint Martins; Shailja Dube from the Institute of Positive Fashion at the British Council; Muchaneta Ten Napel, Founder and CEO of Shape Innovate; Sevra Davis, Director of Architecture, Design and Fashion at the British Council; and Radhika Kaul Batra, Chief of Staff at the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office, India.

This year's UK semi-finalists showcased diverse approaches to circular fashion. Dorota Bojanowska presented work that revives vintage textiles and garments through screen printing. Tyler Greenston introduced a collection inspired by pagan symbolism and humanity's relationship with nature, combining zero-waste design with sculptural craftsmanship. Heather Martin demonstrated modular pattern-making and responsible production through mono studio, while Porscha Hill reimagined fashion waste by reconstructing garments using natural dyeing and low-impact production techniques.

Farouk Braimoh's RWRK STUDIO stood out for its approach to transforming textile waste from other industries into contemporary fashion through circular design. Following the jury's evaluation, the studio was selected to represent the United Kingdom at the global stage of the competition.

Winner's Reaction

Reacting to the announcement, Farouk Braimoh, founder of RWRK STUDIO, said, "We're absolutely thrilled to be moving on to the global finals of the Circular Design Challenge. Winning the UK Jury Round is an incredible honour, especially considering the exceptional level of talent and innovation we witnessed throughout the competition. This recognition is a meaningful validation of RWRK Studio's vision and our commitment to circular design. We look forward to bringing our work to India, showcasing our collection on the global stage, and connecting with an inspiring community of designers who are redefining the future of fashion. We're deeply grateful to the jury and the organisers for their support, thoughtful feedback, and belief in our work. We're excited for what's ahead."

Organisers Congratulate the Winner

Congratulating the winner, Rakesh Bali, Sr. Vice President- PetChem, Reliance Industries Limited, said, "Congratulations to RWRK STUDIO by Farouk Braimoh on being named the UK finalist. At Reliance, we believe that the boldest voices will write fashion's next chapter. The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, now in its eighth season, stands as our enduring promise to that philosophy- offering young designers the rare combination of mentorship, visibility, and the material innovation to turn circular ideals into tangible craft. As we bring this movement to the global stage through the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, we are honoring two great design traditions while demonstrating that creativity, united with sustainable purpose, can move markets and mindsets. This is India's idea of circular fashion, at last echoing across continents."

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, said, "Congratulations to this year's United Kingdom Finalist RWRK STUDIO by Farouk Braimoh and all the exceptional designers who presented such inspiring circular innovations. The UK Jury showcased the incredible depth of creativity and entrepreneurial thinking emerging from one of the world's leading fashion markets. As the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge continues its global journey, it is inspiring to see innovators from across geographies come together with a shared commitment to redefining the future of fashion through responsible design, material innovation and scalable circular solutions. We look forward to welcoming the UK Finalist to India for the Grand Jury and celebrating the next chapter of this global movement."

Programme's Growing Impact

Highlighting the programme's growing impact, Sevra Davis, Director of Architecture, Design and Fashion at the British Council, said, "The British Council Architecture Design and Fashion team is honoured to be the UK partner supporting the Circular Design Challenge in partnership with the United Nations India. Over the last four years of our partnership, I have seen the programme grow in impact and influence, championing sustainable practice in the fashion and textile industry and making real change. The UK finalists this year demonstrate exciting perspectives, thinking and innovation in the future of circular design, positive social and environmental impact as well as scalability."

Next Steps in the Competition

Following the UK Jury, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge 2026 will move to the Asia Pacific Jury on July 24 and the India Jury on July 28. Regional finalists will then compete at the Grand Jury at the United Nations Headquarters in New Delhi before showcasing their collections during the finale at the French Embassy in India as part of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in October, where the Winner and Runner-Up of the eighth edition will be announced.

Launched in India in 2018, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge is a global platform developed in partnership with Reliance Industries Limited's R|Elan™, the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week. The programme supports emerging entrepreneurs and designers by promoting innovation, mentorship and collaboration aimed at advancing circularity across the fashion and textile industry. (ANI)