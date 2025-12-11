- Home
Tollywood superstar Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, rose from humble beginnings as a bus conductor in Bangalore to become a global cinema icon, winning hearts with his unique style, charisma, and memorable performances.
Tollywood Superstar’s Humble Beginnings
Tollywood Superstar Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on 12 December 1950 in Bangalore, grew up in a modest Maharashtrian family. He lost his mother at a young age and faced many early hardships. Despite these challenges, his determination and hard work helped him rise from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most iconic and beloved actors.
Early Life and Jobs
Before entering cinema, Rajinikanth took up various odd jobs to support himself. He worked as a bus conductor in Bangalore, a coolie, and a carpenter. Even then, his charm and energy were noticed. These early struggles shaped his humble personality, taught him resilience, and prepared him for the challenges of the film industry.
Journey into Films
In the 1970s, Rajinikanth relocated to Madras (now Chennai) and joined the Madras Film Institute to train in acting. He made his breakthrough with Apoorva Raagangal (1975), directed by K. Balachander. Initially cast in supporting and villainous roles, his distinctive style, expressive mannerisms, and dialogue delivery quickly set him apart in Tamil cinema.
Rise to Stardom
By the late 1970s and 1980s, Rajinikanth had become a leading actor in Tamil cinema. Often portraying underdogs triumphing against all odds, his charisma, distinctive style, and unforgettable performances won him fans across India, earning him the status of a mass hero and one of the most celebrated stars in Indian film history.
From Bus Conductor to Thalaivar
Over five decades and more than 170 films, Rajinikanth has become one of India’s highest-paid and most admired actors. Known for humility and charm, he commands a global fanbase. From a bus conductor in Bangalore to the “Thalaivar” of Indian cinema, his life story is truly inspiring.
