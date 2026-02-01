Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor are reuniting for 'Heer Ranjha', the second film in the 'Laila Majnu' franchise. Directed by Sajid Ali, it aims to reimagine the classic love story for a new generation, continuing their successful collaboration.

Imtiaz Ali, Ektaa Kapoor Announce 'Heer Ranjha'

Marking an epic reunion, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor have once again come together for yet another timeless love legend of 'Heer Ranjha'. Set to be directed by Sajid Ali, 'Heer Ranjha' serves as the second chapter of the beloved 'Laila Majnu' franchise, carrying forward its deep connection with the audience, the makers said, as per a statement.

"Rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today's time, Heer Ranjha reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise," they added.

Shooting for the film is expected to commence soon. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUvNqGDjNyA/ On Saturday, the makers also shared a short clip, teasing the upcoming love story against soulful music. "Some Love stories never die... From Laila Majnu to Heer Ranjha - The Love Legacy Continues," the caption read.

Makers Speak on the 'Love Legacy'

Speaking about the announcement, Ektaa Kapoor said, "Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth. While Laila Majnu found its audience over time and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our storytelling."

Presenter Imtiaz Ali added, "Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm -- it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language."

Production and Further Details

Presented by Imtiaz Ali, directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Preety Ali (Pi - Films Pvt Ltd), 'Heer Ranjha' builds on an iconic romantic franchise, making this Valentine's Day announcement a special moment for fans.

Further details about the film's cast and plotline are yet to be announced. (ANI)