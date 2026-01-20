BTS agency replies to free concert allegations. In response to rumours, BIGHIT MUSIC told Newsen, "We are currently discussing it, and an official announcement will be made once the location and schedule are finalised." While the agency did not confirm or deny the concert plans, the statement indicated that conversations are still ongoing.

According to industry sources, the business has asked South Korea's National Heritage Administration for permission to shoot and hold events at many culturally significant places. These apparently encompass not just Gwanghwamun Square, but also Gyeongbokgung Palace and the Sungnyemun Gate region. The proposal is due to be reviewed by the Cultural Heritage Committee at 2 p.m. KST on the 20th of this month.

If granted, the relocation would put BTS in the middle of some of South Korea's most renowned monuments, emphasising the cultural significance of their return.