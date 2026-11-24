Avinash Mishra confirms his breakup with Eisha Singh, apologizing for a misinterpreted song choice during his DJ set. The actor urges fans to respect privacy and cease the online controversy involving their families and Rajat Dalal.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Actor Avinash Mishra has confirmed his breakup with actress Eisha Singh, taking responsibility for their separation and apologising amid speculation surrounding their relationship. Avinash addressed the controversy through a video shared on his Instagram Stories, in which he clarified that a song he played during his DJ gig had been misinterpreted. He also apologised to Eisha and her family, saying that he had no intention of hurting them. "During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most. Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry for it. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi...I am just here to apologise," he said.

The actor further urged people not to drag the matter or involve the families and friends of both actors, requesting everyone to put an end to the controversy. "This is not how it should be. I request you all to please end this thing here and not drag it anymore. It's between two people, please don't send threats to our families or friends. Obviously, I need to work on myself, I want to fix myself because that is required. Once I am okay, only then I'll be back and let's put an end to this," Avinash said.

The clarification comes after Avinash and Eisha sparked breakup rumours by unfollowing each other on Instagram. Speculation about alleged infidelity involving Avinash also surfaced online, following which the actor requested privacy. The controversy intensified after Avinash made his debut as a DJ. During his first gig, he played the song 'Bewafa' and introduced it by saying, "When personal life is in trouble, this song comes to mind." The song and his remark were subsequently linked to his reported separation from Eisha. Following the incident, reality TV personality Rajat Dalal has warned actor Avinash to stay away from Eisha amid speculation about a fallout between the television actors. Rajat, who considers Eisha his younger sister, also accused Avinash of trying to create a narrative around the reported rift. In a video shared on Instagram, Rajat took a swipe at Avinash over his reported decision to play ‘Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu’ during a recent club appearance. He also called on media platforms to fact-check information before sharing it.

Rajat also addressed Avinash directly, claiming that he had personally asked him on four occasions to "stay away" from Eisha. “I have explained to him four times, calmly, that he needs to stay away from Eisha. We have nothing to do with what he did; he should continue his work and stay away from us,” he said in the video. Rajat further took a dig at Avinash over his reported decision to play ‘Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu’ during a club appearance, suggesting that the song choice was aimed at creating an impression that he had been treated unfairly. “He is now playing Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu. What message is he trying to convey? That he is the decent one and has been treated unfairly,” Rajat added. Speculation about Eisha and Avinash’s reported fallout gained momentum after reports claimed that the two had unfollowed each other on social media. An alleged voice note attributed to Eisha’s mother also surfaced online, with claims of infidelity reportedly being made against Avinash. However, the authenticity of the audio and the allegations have not been independently verified. Eisha also appeared to address the situation through an Instagram Story. In her post, she wrote about trusting someone who had allegedly betrayed her and suggested that she could reveal names and evidence if the situation continued. Eisha and Avinash were linked after appearing together on Bigg Boss 18, where they grew close. Their equation had often sparked dating rumours, although neither actor had publicly confirmed being in a relationship.