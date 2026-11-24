IICT and Wacom India signed a strategic partnership at IFFI to offer 50% tuition scholarships, industry-led masterclasses, and creative contests to support students in animation, VFX, and gaming disciplines across India.

IICT and Wacom Partner to Boost India's AVGC-XR Creative Education

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 24 (ANI): MoU signed at IFFI brings 50 per cent tuition scholarships for 18 students, 10 creative contests, quarterly masterclasses, preferential pricing on professional creative tools and a global student portfolio showcase. The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), India’s National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), has entered into a strategic partnership with Wacom India, the Indian subsidiary of Japan-based Wacom Co., Ltd., to strengthen creative education and expand opportunities for aspiring professionals in the country’s rapidly growing AVGC-XR sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 24, aims to bridge the gap between creative education and industry requirements by providing students with access to professional technology, industry-led learning opportunities and international creative platforms. As part of the agreement, 18 students enrolled across IICT’s three two-year diploma programmes, Animation Film Design, Interactive Video Game Design and Development, and Post Production and VFX, will receive 50 per cent tuition scholarships. Eligible students from outside the city will also have access to accommodation assistance.

The partnership goes beyond financial support, introducing a series of initiatives designed to nurture creative talent and strengthen students’ industry readiness. These include 10 Wacom-branded creative contests to be conducted by December 2027, along with quarterly masterclasses featuring Japanese and Indian artists and industry experts.

The sessions will cover Manga, Anime and other creative disciplines, offering students opportunities to learn from established practitioners and gain exposure to global creative practices. Eligible IICT students and faculty will also benefit from special preferential pricing on professional Wacom products, including creative tablets and pen displays. The two organisations will jointly develop a student portfolio showcase featuring work across digital illustration, concept art, character design, animation and game art, providing students with a platform to present their creative capabilities to a wider audience.