Oba Femi cost Bron Breakker and Austin Theory the WWE Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel. The blow-off seemed set to be Femi, Evans and Penta teaming up against The Vision at Survivor Series. That isn't happening either, with Penta and Evans announced for Team USA and Team Mexico respectively.

Another reason is Bronson Reed's injury at the PLE. Reed has had a rivalry with Femi ever since making his return, and with Femi declaring he had destroyed The Vision, fans will have to wait longer for this one. It could likely land at WWE WrestlePalooza in Australia, which is Reed's home country.