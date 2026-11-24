Varun Gupta's Max Studios has released the Hindi song Ram Bhakt Hanuman, featuring Anupam Kher. It celebrates faith and compassion, highlighting how everyday kindness and support are reflections of divine blessings in difficult times.

Anupam Kher Stars in New Song Ram Bhakt Hanuman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Bringing together faith, music and storytelling, filmmaker and producer Varun Gupta's Max Studios has unveiled its Hindi original song 'Ram Bhakt Hanuman', featuring veteran actor Anupam Kher, celebrating the spirit of Lord Hanuman through everyday acts of kindness, compassion and selflessness. Rooted in the belief that God is everywhere, the song highlights how goodness in people and their simple gestures of helping others can become an expression of faith. It conveys the message that divine blessings often reach people through those who stand by them during difficult times.

Announcing the release on Instagram, Varun Gupta described the song as an ode to faith and the goodness people find in one another. Sharing the announcement, he wrote, "#RamBhaktHanuman full song is OUT NOW! A song about faith and the goodness we find in each other. Sometimes, God's blessings reach us through the people who show up when we need them most." https://www.instagram.com/p/DgHUcEJNzyw/?hl=en

Featuring Kher, the musical piece explores the idea that recognising goodness in others and extending kindness to those around us can also be a way of experiencing the divine. The song comes at a time when Kher has spoken about his upcoming projects being centred around themes of goodness, faith and truthfulness, including 'Ram Bhakt Hanuman'. The veteran actor has also been in the spotlight for portraying Jatayu in the upcoming film 'Ramayan' and playing a pivotal role in Rajshri Productions' 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'. 'Ram Bhakt Hanuman' has been sung, composed and written by Tanay Mimani. The project has been produced, written and directed by Varun Gupta, making it a musical tribute to faith and goodness. The song is now available on YouTube, while its audio has been released across streaming platforms.