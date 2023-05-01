Cristiano Ronaldo shuts up critics amid break-up rumour with Georgina Rodriguez with a steamy photo

Cristiano Ronaldo is not having the best time in Al-Nassr, while there were rumours that things are not right between him and Georgina Rodriguez and that they might be headed for a break-up. However, he has put it all to rest with a steamy image.

Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking move to Asia from Europe after quitting English giants Manchester United last December. Having joined Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr for a lucrative salary, he continues to struggle and make an impact with the club, especially in the Saudi Pro League title race. In the meantime, speculation also began to do rounds that things might not be right in his personal life, especially with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Some reports stated that Ronaldo was unhappy with her self-centred lifestyle of late and that she happened to be ignoring the Portuguese, especially following the success of her docu-series 'I Am Georgina' on Netflix. ALSO SEE: SEXY PICTURES - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's 5 ultra-hot looks; check out

Image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Facebook

Nonetheless, as it turns out, all those rumours were untrue and turned out to be false. The couple continues to have a great time with their kids, despite not getting hitched yet. Ronaldo recently shared a picture of theirs, where they can be seen kissing at dinner, as he captioned, "Cheers to Love".

Image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Facebook