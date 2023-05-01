Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo shuts up critics amid break-up rumour with Georgina Rodriguez with a steamy photo

    First Published May 1, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is not having the best time in Al-Nassr, while there were rumours that things are not right between him and Georgina Rodriguez and that they might be headed for a break-up. However, he has put it all to rest with a steamy image.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking move to Asia from Europe after quitting English giants Manchester United last December. Having joined Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr for a lucrative salary, he continues to struggle and make an impact with the club, especially in the Saudi Pro League title race.

    In the meantime, speculation also began to do rounds that things might not be right in his personal life, especially with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Some reports stated that Ronaldo was unhappy with her self-centred lifestyle of late and that she happened to be ignoring the Portuguese, especially following the success of her docu-series 'I Am Georgina' on Netflix.

    ALSO SEE: SEXY PICTURES - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's 5 ultra-hot looks; check out

    article_image2

    Image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Facebook

    Nonetheless, as it turns out, all those rumours were untrue and turned out to be false. The couple continues to have a great time with their kids, despite not getting hitched yet. Ronaldo recently shared a picture of theirs, where they can be seen kissing at dinner, as he captioned, "Cheers to Love".

    article_image3

    Image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Facebook

    Earlier, Georgina had also brushed aside their break-up rumours, as she had taken on Instagram to post, "The envious invents the rumour. The gossiper spreads it." As far as their wedding is concerned, Ronaldo has not considered it seriously. However, he has always maintained that they will eventually tie the knot, likely after he hangs up his boots.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught sharing steamy kiss by fan; know details vma

    Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught sharing steamy kiss by fan; know details

    The more covered women's bodies are the better they will be: Salman Khan

    The more covered women's bodies are the better they will be: Salman Khan

    'Don't take stardom for granted': Salman Khan slammed by netizens for bad performance; know details vma

    'Don't take stardom for granted': Salman Khan slammed by netizens for bad performance; know details

    Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details vma

    Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details

    Happy birthday, my everything - Virat Kohli ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35-ayh

    'Happy birthday, my everything' - Virat Kohli's ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, GT vs DC preview: Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals versus Gujarat Titans, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs DC: Capitals mull Axar Patel's batting number ahead of must-win game against Titans

    Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught sharing steamy kiss by fan; know details vma

    Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught sharing steamy kiss by fan; know details

    Tamil Nadu govt withdraws 12-hour workday norm, CM MK Stalin says won't compromise AJR

    Tamil Nadu govt withdraws 12-hour workday norm, CM MK Stalin says 'won't compromise…'

    Supreme Court directs Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Madani to pay for his own security anr

    Supreme Court directs Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Madani to pay for his own security

    SC rejects plea seeking ban on use of religious names, symbols by Muslim League, AIMIM anr

    SC rejects plea seeking ban on use of religious names, symbols by Muslim League, AIMIM

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon