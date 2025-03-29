AP and Telangana Weather, March 29: Sizzling heat in Vijayawada and Hyderabad on Saturday; caution advised

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather, March 29: Expect high temperatures this weekend! Get city-specific details for Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Vijayawada and tips to stay safe.

AP and Telangana Weather, March 29: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience very warm temperatures on Saturday. Staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and avoiding prolonged sun exposure are highly recommended. Let’s look at the forecast below.



Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

The afternoon heat will be at its peak. Residents should drink plenty of fluids and avoid extended outdoor activities. Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 28°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Visakhapatnam will witness intense heat and plenty of sunshine. Residents should take necessary precautions.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Staying indoors during the hottest hours and keeping yourself hydrated will help in managing the extreme temperatures. Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 42°C

Min Temperature: 44°C

Real Feel Temperature: 24°C

Vijayawada will witness the hottest temperatures. It is highly recommended to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, drink plenty of water, and wear protective clothing to stay cool.

