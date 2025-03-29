Sports
Phil Salt gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru a good start to their innings with a knock of 32 off 16 balls at the top.
Virat Kohli did not have an ideal outing as he struggled to get going on a spin track, scoring a scratchy 30 off 31 balls.
Devdutt Padikkal accelerated RCB’s innings with a quickfire innings of 27 off 14 balls, with Virat Kohli playing as a second fiddle.
Skipper Rajat Patidar led the RCB’s batting with an innings of 52 off 34 balls to ensure RCB post a respectable total on the board.
Tim David played a late cameo knock of 22 off 8 balls to help RCB set a 197-run target for CSK to chase.
Spinner Nood Ahmad shone again as he registered figures of 3/36 at an economy rate of 9 in his spell of four overs.
Chasing 197-run chase, Chennai Super Kings suffered an early collapse in their batting, losing three wickets in powerplay.
Amid fall of four wickets in 8.5 overs, Rachin Ravindra stood tall for CSK and carried the team’s hopes of chasing down 197-run target while playing an innings of 41 off 31 balls.
Yash Dayal further inflicted damage on CSK by taking two crucial wickets of Rachin (41) and Shivam Dube (19) in the 13th over.
MS Dhoni walked out to bat when CSK required 98 off 28 balls to win and played a cameo knock of 30 off 16 balls, but in vain as hosts fell 51 runs short of achieving the target.
Pacer Josh Hazlewood led RCB’s bowling attack with three wickets while conceding just 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.20 in four overs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their first win against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk since IPL 2008, defeating the hosts by 50 runs.
