IPL 2025 highlights in picture: How did RCB breach CSK fortress?

Image credits: ANI

Phil Salt gave RCB a good start

Phil Salt gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru a good start to their innings with a knock of 32 off 16 balls at the top.

Image credits: ANI

Virat Kohli struggled on spin track

Virat Kohli did not have an ideal outing as he struggled to get going on a spin track, scoring a scratchy 30 off 31 balls.

Image credits: ANI

Devdutt Padikkal quickfire innings

Devdutt Padikkal accelerated RCB’s innings with a quickfire innings of 27 off 14 balls, with Virat Kohli playing as a second fiddle.

Image credits: ANI

Rajat Patidar leading from the front

Skipper Rajat Patidar led the RCB’s batting with an innings of 52 off 34 balls to ensure RCB post a respectable total on the board.

Image credits: ANI

Tim David’s late cameo

Tim David played a late cameo knock of 22 off 8 balls to help RCB set a 197-run target for CSK to chase.

Image credits: Twitter/RCB

Noor Ahmad led CSK’s bowling attack

Spinner Nood Ahmad shone again as he registered figures of 3/36 at an economy rate of 9 in his spell of four overs.

Image credits: ANI

CSK suffered early batting collapse

Chasing 197-run chase, Chennai Super Kings suffered an early collapse in their batting, losing three wickets in powerplay.

Image credits: ANI

Rachin Ravindra stood tall for CSK

Amid fall of four wickets in 8.5 overs, Rachin Ravindra stood tall for CSK and carried the team’s hopes of chasing down 197-run target while playing an innings of 41 off 31 balls.

Image credits: ANI

Yash Dayal picked two wickets in an over

Yash Dayal further inflicted damage on CSK by taking two crucial wickets of Rachin (41) and Shivam Dube (19) in the 13th over.

Image credits: ANI

MS Dhoni’s cameo in vain

MS Dhoni walked out to bat when CSK required 98 off 28 balls to win and played a cameo knock of 30 off 16 balls, but in vain as hosts fell 51 runs short of achieving the target.

Image credits: Twitter/ChennaiIPL

Josh Hazlewood led bowling attack

Pacer Josh Hazlewood led RCB’s bowling attack with three wickets while conceding just 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.20 in four overs.

Image credits: ANI

RCB breached CSK fortress after 17 years

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their first win against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk since IPL 2008, defeating the hosts by 50 runs.

Image credits: ANI

