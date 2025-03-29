Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 29: Soaring temperatures on Saturday; check updates here
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 29: Hot and sunny conditions in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. Stay hydrated and avoid heatstroke. Read more!
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 29: Major cities in Gujarat will witness hot and sunny weather on Saturday. Staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged outdoor exposure, and wearing light clothing will help in managing the extreme temperatures.
Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Ahmedabad will have a very warm day. It is advisable to drink plenty of water and wear protective clothing when heading outdoors.
Surat
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39.5°C
The dry and intense heat can cause heatstroke. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities.
Vadodara
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Those traveling or working outdoors should carry water bottles and wear light, breathable clothing to minimize heat stress.
Rajkot
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Despite slightly lower temperatures, direct exposure to the sun for long hours can still cause heat exhaustion.