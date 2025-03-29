Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 29: Soaring temperatures on Saturday; check updates here

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 29 : Major cities in Gujarat will witness hot and sunny weather on Saturday. Staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged outdoor exposure, and wearing light clothing will help in managing the extreme temperatures.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 19°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Ahmedabad will have a very warm day. It is advisable to drink plenty of water and wear protective clothing when heading outdoors.

Surat

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39.5°C

The dry and intense heat can cause heatstroke. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities.