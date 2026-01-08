Bored of eating khichdi? Try these 5 unique and tasty recipes
If you find plain khichdi boring, you must try these 5 unique khichdi recipes. From spinach and garlic khichdi to oats masala khichdi, all these recipes are healthy, tasty, and easy to make.
5 unique tastes of Khichdi
Khichdi is often seen as a simple dish, but with a twist, it can be super tasty and healthy. Here are 5 unique recipes using different grains, lentils, and spices.
Veg Tadka Khichdi
Ingredients: Rice, moong dal, veggies. Method: Pressure cook rice, dal, and veggies. Temper with ghee, cumin, and ginger. This flavorful and nutritious khichdi is perfect for any meal.
Spinach Garlic Khichdi
Ingredients: Rice, moong dal, spinach puree, garlic. Method: Cook dal and rice. Sauté garlic and cumin in ghee, add spinach puree, and mix into the khichdi. A delicious, iron-rich meal.
Oats Masala Khichdi
Ingredients: Oats, moong dal, onion, tomato, spices. Method: Sauté onion, tomato, and spices in ghee, add oats and pre-boiled dal. Cook well. Great for weight loss and healthy diets.
Yogurt Khichdi
Ingredients: Rice, moong dal, yogurt, spices. Method: Make plain khichdi and let it cool. Add yogurt. Top with a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves. A perfect, cooling summer dish.
Millet and Moong Dal Khichdi
Ingredients: Millet (bajra), moong dal, ghee, spices. Method: Soak and pressure cook millet with moong dal. Temper with ghee, cumin, and ginger. A warm, energizing dish for winter.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.