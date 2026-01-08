Makar Sankranti occurs on January 14 again this year. Makar Sankranti traditionally involves eating Khichdi, but not this year. Why? Read on.
Eating rice Khichdi is one of the Makar Sankranti rituals. Uttar Pradesh celebrates Makar Sankranti as Khichdi.
On Makar Sankranti, lentils, rice, and veggies make Khichdi. Winter is here. Consuming Khichdi in this season is regarded to be healthy.
Makar Sankranti Khichdi donations are also significant. People give lentils and raw rice to the destitute on this day. Some offer the poor prepared Khichdi.
Shattila Ekadashi coincides with Makar Sankranti this time. Hindus believe eating rice on Ekadashi can create life issues.
Rice has a high water content, which causes restlessness in the mind, leading to various disorders. Therefore, eating rice is prohibited on Ekadashi day.
