English

Makar Sankranti: Don't eat Khichdi this time, know the reason

lifestyle Jan 08 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
English

Makar Sankranti on January 14

Makar Sankranti occurs on January 14 again this year. Makar Sankranti traditionally involves eating Khichdi, but not this year. Why? Read on.

Image credits: Getty
English

The tradition of eating Khichdi on Makar Sankranti

Eating rice Khichdi is one of the Makar Sankranti rituals. Uttar Pradesh celebrates Makar Sankranti as Khichdi.

Image credits: Getty
English

Why is Khichdi eaten on Makar Sankranti?

On Makar Sankranti, lentils, rice, and veggies make Khichdi. Winter is here. Consuming Khichdi in this season is regarded to be healthy.

Image credits: Getty
English

The importance of donating Khichdi

Makar Sankranti Khichdi donations are also significant. People give lentils and raw rice to the destitute on this day. Some offer the poor prepared Khichdi.

Image credits: Getty
English

Why not to eat Khichdi this Makar Sankranti?

Shattila Ekadashi coincides with Makar Sankranti this time. Hindus believe eating rice on Ekadashi can create life issues.

Image credits: Getty
English

Why is rice not eaten on Ekadashi?

Rice has a high water content, which causes restlessness in the mind, leading to various disorders. Therefore, eating rice is prohibited on Ekadashi day.

Image credits: Getty

Dosa to Idli-7 South Indian breakfast recipes for Saturday Morning

Lucky Bamboo to Money Plant: 7 Plants for Wealth & Prosperity in 2026

Snake Plant, Aloe Vera: 7 Low-Maintenance Plants That Need Less Water

Christmas 2025: 7 Different Names for Santa Claus Around the World