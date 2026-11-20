Actor Arjun Sarja’s younger daughter, Anjana, recently got married. The celebration took a turn as attention shifted to his elder daughter, actor Aishwarya Arjun, and her marriage to Umapathy Ramaiah.

Actor Arjun Sarja's daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, is trending after her father officially addressed rumors about her marriage to actor Umapathy Ramaiah. The Kannada and Tamil cinema actor has filed a legal complaint against those who allegedly circulated false information about his daughter, including statements labelling her an alcoholic.

The dispute erupted after Arjun's younger daughter, Anjana, married, reigniting rumours about Aishwarya's marital status. Arjun has now spoken out, imploring everyone to respect his daughter's privacy.

Who is Aishwarya Arjun?

Aishwarya Arjun is an actress and the eldest daughter of Arjun Sarja, a prominent actor and director. She has acted in Tamil and Kannada films and is from a well-known cinema family.

She married Umapathy Ramaiah, the son of legendary Tamil actor Thambi Ramaiah, in Chennai in June 2024. The pair supposedly met in 2021 while competing in the reality television show Survivor Tamil, and they were engaged in October 2023.

Why Is Aishwarya Arjun Trending?

Aishwarya has been in the spotlight due to speculation regarding her marriage to Umapathy Ramaiah.

The rumours gained traction after Anjana, Arjun's youngest daughter, married Isaiah Nutter in October 2026. Some social media users noted that Umapathy and his father, Thambi Ramaiah, were missing from the wedding festivities.

Speculation grew after Aishwarya failed to officially wish Umapathy a happy birthday earlier in November. These occurrences sparked internet debate over whether the pair was having problems in their marriage.

However, neither Aishwarya nor Umapathy have officially disclosed a marital disagreement.

Arjun Sarja Files Complaint for Allegations Against Daughter

Arjun Sarja broke his silence on November 19, issuing a sharply written statement rejecting what he called insulting charges regarding his daughter's character and personal life.

He notably opposed to anyone calling Aishwarya an alcoholic without any evidence. Arjun stated that prominent people may face criticism, but that does not give anyone the right to circulate false charges or engage in character assassination.

The actor also revealed that a formal complaint had been filed with the appropriate authorities against individuals who allegedly circulated such falsehoods.

What Did Arjun Sarja Say about Aishwarya's Marriage?

Arjun stated unequivocally that he wishes to preserve his daughter's privacy and would not publicly address personal problems on her behalf.

He stated that Aishwarya might discuss her life whenever she wanted. He also stated that it was no one else's business to speculate on her marital or personal decisions.

The actor went on to say that his statement was about more than simply safeguarding his kid; it was also about standing up for women whose dignity and personal lives are being judged publicly.

Who is Umapathy Ramaiah?

Umapathy Ramaiah is a Tamil actor and the son of Thambi Ramaiah, a renowned actor and comedian. He took part in Survivor Tamil and met Aishwarya Arjun.

The pair got engaged in October 2023, and they married in Chennai in June 2024. Their relationship has recently received fresh public attention as a result of rumors regarding their marriage.

As of November 20, 2026, neither Aishwarya nor Umapathy has publicly confirmed the rumors surrounding their relationship.