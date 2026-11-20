Sreeleela opened up about working with Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi in O.M: Operation Mole, calling the experience a crash course in cinema. Keep scrolling to know more!

Sreeleela is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, acting prowess, and dance moves. She rules hearts and how. Coming from a medical background, she has established her niche in the industry and has no plans to look back. Now, the actress is gracing O.M: Operation Mole with a star-studded cast. She recently opened up about her experience working with the star cast.

“A crash course in cinema for me.” That is how actress Sreeleela described working alongside Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi in O.M: Operation Mole, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter India.

Two years ! That was how long she stayed away from feature film sets to complete her medical internship in Mumbai. Director Rajkumar Periasamy has cast her as Roja in a project featuring a song-free script structure.

Learning From Dhanush and Mammootty

“Dhanush sir is an acting school in himself,” Sreeleela told Pinkvilla, recalling how approachable he remained on set whenever she sought acting advice. At the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad, covered by The Times of India, she spoke about how working under his project reshapes an actor's screen image: “When we work in a Dhanush sir film, he takes us into a completely new world. Artists from any language look different in his films. Being part of your film and working with you is a big privilege for me, sir.”

Observing Mammootty offered her an entirely different lesson in craft. “Mammootty sir is so subtle in what he does,” she told Pinkvilla. “You feel the full weight of a moment even when all he's done is look at someone. I could watch him do that all day.” During promotional interactions covered by The Times of India, she also noted his brief communication style: “I learnt something from Mammootty sir. No matter how big the question is, he answers it in just one word.”

Sai Pallavi's Role and Medical Internship

“After completing my medical degree, I did a two-year internship in Mumbai, during which I was unable to work in films because I had to be physically present there,” Sreeleela told Cinema Express when explaining her mandatory absence from movie sets.

Working alongside Sai Pallavi pushed both performers into unfamiliar creative territory. “I think both Sai Pallavi and I got to play characters that felt very different from what we'd done before. She's absolutely killed it as a cop,” she told Pinkvilla.