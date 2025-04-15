Image Credit : Social Media

Randeep Hooda recently revealed his decision to reject the role of Bhagat Singh in the acclaimed film Rang De Basanti. He cited his "Jaat akad" (arrogance) as the reason, preferring a lead role in Ram Gopal Varma's D over standing behind Aamir Khan in the film's poster.

He clearly explained, “If I would have done Rang De Basanti, I would have come in a different league. I gave the audition and I liked it. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra would come me, sometimes driving drunk, and he would ask me ‘kar le kar le picture karle.’ I asked him to drive safely. I wanted to do that film but during that time, Ram Gopal Varma told me, ‘I am thinking of cast you in lead role in D and you will go and stand behind Aamir in the poster.’ Meri Jaat akad nikal aai (My Jaat arrogance came up) and I said, ‘I won’t stand behind Aamir.’ That happened and I left Rock On also for similar reasons.”