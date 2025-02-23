Fauji Update: Prabhas’ big-budget film to feature a Hollywood star—Exciting details

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is busy with a series of Pan-India films. Raja Saab and Fauji are currently being filmed. The shooting of Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will also begin soon.

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is busy with a series of Pan-India films. Raja Saab and Fauji are currently being filmed. The shooting of Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will also begin soon. Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is being made on a huge budget. It is reported that the movie will be set in a British backdrop.

The pre-look poster also showed the conditions of the British era. There is talk that Prabhas is playing a soldier in this movie. However, an amazing update about Fauji has gone viral. It is reported that Hanu Raghavapudi has planned a huge episode related to the Razakars in the Telangana backdrop in this film. This scene will be crucial and huge in the film. The scene will have action and emotional elements.

The entire film unit is preparing for this episode. Raghavapudi has set a target to make this scene give goosebumps on the silver screen. The shooting for this scene will take place in March. Another crazy update is that a famous Hollywood actor is being brought in for this scene. It is known that the Hollywood actor has been preparing for this film for several months. Details about him will be revealed soon.

Social media sensation Imanvi is playing the heroine in this movie. This is another periodic film being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi after Sita Ramam.

Latest Videos