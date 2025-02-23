Fauji Update: Prabhas’ big-budget film to feature a Hollywood star—Exciting details

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is busy with a series of Pan-India films. Raja Saab and Fauji are currently being filmed. The shooting of Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will also begin soon.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is busy with a series of Pan-India films. Raja Saab and Fauji are currently being filmed. The shooting of Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will also begin soon. Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is being made on a huge budget. It is reported that the movie will be set in a British backdrop. 

budget 2025
article_image2

The pre-look poster also showed the conditions of the British era. There is talk that Prabhas is playing a soldier in this movie. However, an amazing update about Fauji has gone viral. It is reported that Hanu Raghavapudi has planned a huge episode related to the Razakars in the Telangana backdrop in this film. This scene will be crucial and huge in the film. The scene will have action and emotional elements. 

article_image3

The entire film unit is preparing for this episode. Raghavapudi has set a target to make this scene give goosebumps on the silver screen. The shooting for this scene will take place in March. Another crazy update is that a famous Hollywood actor is being brought in for this scene. It is known that the Hollywood actor has been preparing for this film for several months. Details about him will be revealed soon. 

article_image4

Social media sensation Imanvi is playing the heroine in this movie. This is another periodic film being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi after Sita Ramam. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saba Azad on Bollywood, 'This is why I don't take up films...'; Deets inside MEG

Saba Azad on Bollywood, 'This is why I don't take up films...'; Deets inside

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight' NTI

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight'

Guru Randhawa shares health update: Punjabi star injured on sets of Shaunki Sardar MEG

Guru Randhawa shares health update: Punjabi star injured on sets of Shaunki Sardar

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..' NTI

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..'

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS] NTI

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on Babar Azam after conceding 2 fours (WATCH) HRD

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on Babar Azam after conceding 2 fours (WATCH)

Higher feed costs to hit Indian poultry industry profits in 2025-26: Report AJR

Higher feed costs to hit Indian poultry industry profits in 2025-26: Report

Champions Trophy 2025: Shami returns to action after minor ankle pain during IND-PAK clash shk

Champions Trophy 2025: Shami returns to action after minor ankle pain during IND-PAK clash

If party doesnt want me, I have other options: Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress dmn

"If party doesn’t want me, I have other options": Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttarakhand Governor, Odisha CM, and BJP Leaders take sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttarakhand Governor, Odisha CM, and BJP Leaders take sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Recent Videos

Shivraj Singh Chouhan SOWS Makhana Seeds in Muddy Fields During NRCM Darbhanga Visit!

Shivraj Singh Chouhan SOWS Makhana Seeds in Muddy Fields During NRCM Darbhanga Visit!

Video Icon
Former Delhi CM Atishi Press Conference | AAP vs BJP & Congress | Arvind Kejriwal | Gopal Rai

Former Delhi CM Atishi Press Conference | AAP vs BJP & Congress | Arvind Kejriwal | Gopal Rai

Video Icon
Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Video Icon
India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

Video Icon
‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

Video Icon