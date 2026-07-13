Megastar Chiranjeevi praised Akhil Akkineni's performance in his latest film 'Lenin', calling him 'like another son'. He congratulated the team, including producer Nagarjuna. The film has also been lauded by Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

Megastar Chiranjeevi Hails Akhil's Performance

Megastar Chiranjeevi is full of praise for actor Akhil Akkineni's performance in his latest release 'Lenin'. In an X post, Chiranjeevi expressed much delight after watching the film as he wrote, "Hearing wonderful things about #Lenin. Delighted by the unanimous appreciation, especially for @AkhilAkkineni8's performance. Akhil is very dear to me, like another son and it's a joy to see him grow with every film." https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/2076534881186910283

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He went on to congratulate Akhil's father and producer Nagarjuna Akkineni and added, "Congratulations to my dear friend @iamnagarjuna, the entire cast and crew. Looking forward to watching Lenin soon. Wishing the film continued success."

Tollywood Celebrities Applaud 'Lenin'

Earlier, the film also received high praise from the likes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Samantha, in her Instagram story, called it a "blockbuster." "Wishing #Lenin, @akkineniakhil and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already," she wrote.

Naga Chaitanya, while cheering for Akhil, shared, "Your hard work paid off and how! So happy seeing all the positive response and word of mouth! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84 #BhagyashriBorse @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN."

About the Film

'Lenin', starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, is an action drama directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP, along with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Set against a gritty Rayalaseema backdrop, the story follows a fierce protagonist navigating intense family and political conflict in his journey to carve out a legacy. The film features music composed by S Thaman. (ANI)