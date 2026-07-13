Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Batwara 1947' has unveiled a new poster and announced its theatrical release for August 14, 2026. The historical drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, is set during the Partition of India.

Actor Sunny Deol's upcoming historical film 'Batwara 1947' has unveiled a new poster just days after the teaser was released. The newly released poster features an idol of Lord Krishna with a lit diya in the foreground, set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. Along with the poster, the makers announced that the film will arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026. Along with the poster, the makers wrote, "When the world chose sides, HE chose dharma. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

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About 'Batwara 1947'

'Batwara 1947' is set during the Partition of India and tells the story of a man who chooses humanity and courage during one of the country's most difficult periods. The film is set against the backdrop of the events of 1947, when the Partition changed the lives of millions of people.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

The cast includes Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur.

The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. (ANI)