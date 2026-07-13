Kay Kay Menon and Archana Puran Singh will star in Prime Video's comedy-drama 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya,' premiering July 24. The seven-episode series follows a laid-back headmaster aiming to improve his struggling school to win a trip to Cambridge.

'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' Premieres July 24

Actors Kay Kay Menon and Archana Puran Singh are set to headline Prime Video's upcoming comedy-drama series 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya,' which will premiere on July 24.

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On Sunday, the streaming platform unveiled the trailer of the seven-episode series, giving a glimpse into the story of a struggling school and its unusual headmaster. Directed by Himank Gaur, the series has been created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures. It is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava.

The story follows Gyaneshwar Tripathi, played by Kay Kay Menon, a laid-back headmaster who tries to improve one of Tinki Toli's most troubled schools. Things take a new turn when he learns that the principals of Delhi's top 10 schools, based on board exam results, will get the chance to attend a government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge. As he deals with teachers, students, parents and everyday challenges, he sets out to change the future of the school.

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Meet the Cast

Apart from Kay Kay Menon and Archana Puran Singh, the series also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni and Prachee Shah.

Kay Kay Menon on His Role

Kay Kay Menon, who plays Gyaneshwar Tripathi, said playing a headmaster was a new experience for him. He also spoke about what attracted him to the role and working on the series.

"Over the years, I have had the chance to play all kinds of characters--from intelligence officers and politicians to criminals--but I have never played a headmaster before. That immediately intrigued me when I first read the script. What drew me in even more was how relatable Gyaneshwar is. He is not perfect and has many flaws, but he is also sharp, intuitive, and knows how to turn situations to his advantage," the actor said in the press release.

Archana Puran Singh on Her Character

Archana Puran Singh, who essays the role of Urmila Devi, said the writing and her character made the project special for her.

"What drew me to Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya was its beautifully observed writing. It is a story filled with humour, heart, and characters that feel incredibly authentic. My character, Urmila Devi, is bold, outspoken, fiercely ambitious, and completely unapologetic about who she is, which made her an absolute joy to portray."

Streaming Details

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will stream on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles from July 24 in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. (ANI)