Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s wedding look out; see pics

First picture of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is now out. While Farhan looks dapper in a black suit, Shibani dons a red gown for the D-day.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding is underway at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse in Maharashtra. The couple’s first picture from their wedding ceremony is out and we bet you won’t be able to stop gushing over how pretty they look together.

Farhan Akhtar has worn a swanky black three-piece suit with a bow tie and black aviators, making him look dapper on his wedding day. Shibani Dandekar, on the other hand, looked graceful in a red gown with a red veil, The gown is fitted till a little above the knees after which it has a nice flair to it.

The couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, are seen standing next to each other while one person stands a little away from them as he reads out something for the couple from his mobile phone. The other guests and attendees at the wedding sit across the couple.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged vows in a simple yet beautiful;l ceremony. they were reported to have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.