    Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s wedding look out; see pics

    First Published Feb 19, 2022, 3:31 PM IST
    First picture of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is now out. While Farhan looks dapper in a black suit, Shibani dons a red gown for the D-day.

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar wedding pictures out see pics drb

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding is underway at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse in Maharashtra. The couple’s first picture from their wedding ceremony is out and we bet you won’t be able to stop gushing over how pretty they look together.

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar wedding pictures out see pics drb

    Farhan Akhtar has worn a swanky black three-piece suit with a bow tie and black aviators, making him look dapper on his wedding day. Shibani Dandekar, on the other hand, looked graceful in a red gown with a red veil, The gown is fitted till a little above the knees after which it has a nice flair to it.

    ALSO READ: Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar wedding pictures out see pics drb

    The couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, are seen standing next to each other while one person stands a little away from them as he reads out something for the couple from his mobile phone. The other guests and attendees at the wedding sit across the couple.

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar wedding pictures out see pics drb

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged vows in a simple yet beautiful;l ceremony. they were reported to have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

    ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar wedding pictures out see pics drb

    The decor at the venue also perfectly matches Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's outfits for the day. The function was held in an open setting, amidst lush green trees while the entry to the venue has been decked in red and white flowers. 

