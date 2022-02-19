  • Facebook
    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue

    First Published Feb 19, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot today on Saturday, February 19. Guests have started to arrive at Javed Akhtar and Shabani Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse for the wedding.

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue

    The day has finally arrived when Farhan Akhtar will finally be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. On Saturday, today, Farhan and Shibani will become Mr and Mrs. Their pre-wedding festivities had taken place in Mumbai at Farhan's residence which was attended by family and friends from the industry. Farhan and Shibani had met on a reality TV show where Farhan was the host and Shibani was one of the participants. It is from there that their relationship started blooming.

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue drb

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding will be held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala. Javed Akhtar was seen arriving for the wedding with his wife Shabana Azmi.

    ALSO READ: Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue drb

    Shibani Dandekar's sister, Anushka Dandekar also arrived at the Khandala wedding for Shibani and Farhan Akhtar's wedding. The couple will be having a traditional Maharashtrian wedding which will be attended by close friends and family members.

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue drb

    Farhan Akhtar's close friend and his Excel Entertainment's co-founder, Ritesh Siddhwani was also seen arriving at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. Ritesh was dressed in a white show with a black bow tie and black sunglasses, looking dapper as the groom's friend.

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue drb

    Coming back to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's love story, the two kept their relationship low for a while when they started off. But Shibani soon started dropping hints on social media. She had put up a picture with a man showing his back, holding her hand. It barely took social media users to guess that the man in picture was Farhan.

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue drb

    Their first public appearance as a couple was during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception. And since then, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have never shied from sharing their mushy pictures on social media. Shibani, last year, had also got Farhan's name tattooed on her neck.

    ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins

