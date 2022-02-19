Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot today on Saturday, February 19. Guests have started to arrive at Javed Akhtar and Shabani Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse for the wedding.

The day has finally arrived when Farhan Akhtar will finally be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. On Saturday, today, Farhan and Shibani will become Mr and Mrs. Their pre-wedding festivities had taken place in Mumbai at Farhan's residence which was attended by family and friends from the industry. Farhan and Shibani had met on a reality TV show where Farhan was the host and Shibani was one of the participants. It is from there that their relationship started blooming.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding will be held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala. Javed Akhtar was seen arriving for the wedding with his wife Shabana Azmi. ALSO READ: Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

Shibani Dandekar's sister, Anushka Dandekar also arrived at the Khandala wedding for Shibani and Farhan Akhtar's wedding. The couple will be having a traditional Maharashtrian wedding which will be attended by close friends and family members.

Farhan Akhtar's close friend and his Excel Entertainment's co-founder, Ritesh Siddhwani was also seen arriving at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. Ritesh was dressed in a white show with a black bow tie and black sunglasses, looking dapper as the groom's friend.

Coming back to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's love story, the two kept their relationship low for a while when they started off. But Shibani soon started dropping hints on social media. She had put up a picture with a man showing his back, holding her hand. It barely took social media users to guess that the man in picture was Farhan.