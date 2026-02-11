Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder penned a heartfelt note for her triplets—Czar, Diva, and Anya—on their 18th birthday. She shared a video montage of their growing up years, which garnered sweet messages from celebs like Soha Ali Khan.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has penned a heartfelt note for her children as they turn 18 on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a video montage capturing her kids' growing up years through beautiful pictures. In her caption, she wrote, "And just like that.. theyr 18... the best inheritance you can leave your kids are happy memories.. the best education u can afford n a little bit of dysfunction. @czarkunder @divakunder @anyakunder .. its a privilege being ur mother." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Many reacted to the post with sweet messages along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soha Ali Khan. "Happy happy and happy birthday!!" Soha playfully wrote.

Farah Khan's Family Life

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder, the editor of her film 'Main Hoon Naa', on December 9, 2004.They have since worked together on each other's films, such as 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Tees Maar Khan'. Farah gave birth to triplets, one son, Czar Kunder and two daughters, Diva Kunder and Anya Kunder, in 2008.

A Look at Farah Khan's Illustrious Career

Farah Khan, a prominent name in Indian cinema, a renowned filmmaker, choreographer and television personality, is known for her wide-ranging contribution to the entertainment industry.

Choreography and Accolades

She has choreographed over 100 songs across more than 80 films and has won the National Film Award for Best Choreography, along with seven Filmfare Awards. Farah has also worked on international and regional projects, including Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair, Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga.

Directorial Ventures and Television Presence

As a director, she made a successful debut with Main Hoon Na, followed by Om Shanti Om, both of which earned her Filmfare nominations for Best Director. She later directed Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. Farah has also been a familiar face on television, hosting and judging several popular reality shows, including Indian Idol, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and Just Dance, cementing her position as one of the most influential figures in Indian entertainment. (ANI)