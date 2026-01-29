- Home
Actress Hansika Motwani has shed several kilos, surprising fans by revealing she doesn’t follow any diet. Recently, Bollywood director Farah Khan visited her home for an exclusive interview about her transformation.
Once a star actress, Hansika claims she doesn't diet, yet her fitness is obvious. She talked about how she lost weight and even shared some tips for her fans.
It's become common for many actresses to be slightly overweight. However, many believe being heavier than necessary is a risk for glamour. Some have slimmed down, and actress Hansika Motwani is one of them.
Hansika lost a lot of weight but surprised everyone by saying she doesn't diet. When Farah Khan visited, she joked about Hansika's diet, but the actress replied, 'I'm not on a diet, ma'am.' The secret was revealed.
Hearing this, Farah Khan and others wondered how it's possible to lose and maintain weight without a diet. When Farah asked, Hansika proudly replied, 'I'm a Pilates girl.'
So, what is Pilates? It's an exercise that improves strength, flexibility, and balance. It focuses on core muscles without stressing joints, making it a great long-term workout.
In past interviews, Hansika mentioned that weight training is a struggle for her. She prefers exercises that move the whole body, like swimming, dancing, and yoga, which she really enjoys doing daily.
Hansika explained that weight gain happens from excess fat. Burning it helps in weight loss. A healthy diet with fruits, veggies, grains, and protein is key to controlling weight.
According to Hansika, maintaining weight is as important as losing it. She currently manages her weight not with a strict diet, but with a different daily exercise routine. The secret is now out: it's Pilates.
By the way, Hansika's upcoming movie is titled 'Gandhari.' She plays a dual role in this emotional horror-thriller, directed by R. Kannan and written by producer Dhananjayan. The cast includes Metro Sirish.
