FACT CHECK: Are Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan's wedding kissing photos REAL? Read on

After AI-generated wedding photographs of Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan went viral, relationship suspicions began. They were swiftly revealed as false after the photographs of them at numerous weddings sparked romance rumours. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan were the focus of a social media craze after AI-generated wedding images of the couple went viral. The photographs sparked widespread speculation that the actress and cricketer were dating or had perhaps married. However, fact-checking websites quickly identified the photographs as fraudulent, confirming the two had no recognised love relationship.

article_image2

In one of the viral photographs, Huma and Shikhar are seen smiling during what appears to be a religious wedding. In another bogus shot, the actress is wearing a crimson gown and clutching Shikhar's hand. In one of the now-viral AI-generated photographs, the cricketer can be seen kissing Huma on the cheek.

article_image3

YouTube is also filled with thumbnails and movies falsely stating Shikhar and Huma are dating or married. Neither Huma nor Shikhar have responded to the AI-generated photographs or addressed the speculation.

article_image4

Shikhar divorced his previous wife, Ayesha Mukerji, in 2023, after a separation that began in 2020. Following his divorce, the cricketer has been the subject of several relationship speculations. The current popular AI-generated photographs are only the latest in a string of deceptive social media posts about his personal life.
 

article_image5

Shikhar had a guest appearance in Huma's 2022 film Double XL, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Meanwhile, Huma's most recent effort was the second season of her online series Mithya, which premiered in November 2024. The actress has an impressive filmography.

article_image6

She will next appear as a female auto rickshaw driver in Vipul Mehta's Gulabi. The play tells the actual life of an auto rickshaw driver, a lady with unwavering determination and ambition. It honours the courage of ordinary women who achieve amazing things. Huma will also appear in films such as Jolly LLB 3, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Bayaan.

