Ajay Devgn's THESE 6 films never released in theaters; See full list
Ajay Devgn has several unreleased films throughout his career. This article explores some of these shelved projects, including films that were announced but never made it to theaters.
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 11:16 AM
2 Min read
Ajay Devgn is in the limelight due to his film Raid 2. Fans have been waiting for the release of this film ever since its trailer was released. Before Raid 2, let's talk about Ajay's films that were never released.
In 1992, Ajay Devgn's film Girvi was announced. Pooja Bhatt was to star opposite him. Work on the film went on for a few days. However, it was later discontinued for some reason.
Ajay Devgn was also about to work in a film named Ashoka. The film was announced. Not only this, the poster of the film and Ajay's look were also revealed, which was also well-liked. It is said that the film was also made, but it was never released.
It is said that in 1993, Ajay Devgn's film Kala Pani was also announced. Mahesh Bhatt was going to direct this film. Several meetings also took place between Ajay and Mahesh regarding the film. But later this film went into cold storage.
Ajay Devgn was also going to be seen in the film Singer with director Sunil Agnihotri. However, due to some reasons, the film could not be completed and was never released. Had this film been released, it would have been the first movie in which Ajay would have been seen playing the role of a singer.
Ajay Devgn was supposed to be seen in a film named Guru Chela with Mithun Chakraborty. The shooting of the film also started. It is said that more than half of the film's shooting had been done. After completing the film, it was to be released, but it could not happen.
Ajay Devgn signed a film named Asar with Priyanka Chopra in 2004. It is said that the film was also shot but it was never released. Had this film been released, Ajay-Priyanka would have been seen romancing on screen for the first time.
Ajay Devgn's film Naam was released in 2024 after nearly 10 years of its making. It starred Ajay with Bhumika Chawla in the lead role.
