Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, labels him a 'fraud' and alleges he cheated on her throughout their marriage as Bigg Boss 19 turmoil erupts outside the house.
Actor Abhishek Bajaj is presently delighting fans inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, but drama appears to be following him from the outside as well. His ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, has stirred yet another storm by accusing him of lying and cheating – and she isn't backing down.
The Bigg Boss 19 participant recently discussed his background on the show, but Akanksha claims the reality is far from what he is portraying. She shared a video recording of Abhishek's chat with Gaurav Khanna in a heated Instagram Story, calling him out on their marriage.
“He only pretends to be nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He’s been hiding facts his entire life – that’s the real reason we got divorced. He’s hurt me and other women too."
She did not end there. Taking a direct shot at his behaviour on national television, she further wrote, “He doesn’t even hesitate before lying in front of Salman sir. Lying about real age, and marital status shows what a big liar he is! Gaslighting the audience on national TV. Abhishek’s pattern never changed for 15 years he’s been playing the same game. Even inside the house, he’s repeating history with a 21-year-old (Ashnoor Kaur). Clearly, shame isn’t in his vocabulary"
Akanksha stressed that her goal is not publicity or clout but openness. She stated: "I'm not here for drama or revenge - I just want the truth to come out, the same way all of you freely talk about any contestant."
Bigg Boss: Crossfire Continues
Abhishek has been spotted connecting closely with Ashnoor Kaur in the house, a relationship that fans are now scrutinising more closely following Akanksha's allegations. Meanwhile, during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan suggested that Akanksha would join the program as a wildcard competitor, implying that her side of the tale might soon be told in front of the cameras.
Divorce Timeline Clarified
While many internet users thought the former couple split up around 2020, Akanksha clarified that their separation occurred on August 18, 2023. She also responded to those who questioned why she was speaking now, stating that she was only intervening because false narratives were being aired on television.