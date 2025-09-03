"They Call Him OG," starring Pawan Kalyan, releases on September 25th. A new teaser reveals Emraan Hashmi's menacing character, Omi, wishing OG a sinister happy birthday

One of the much-awaited films, 'They Call Him OG', helmed by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, is all set to hit theatres this month.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers unveiled a glimpse of menacing Omi played by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.

Coinciding with Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the teaser video was launched on Tuesday along with a brand new poster of the film.



"It's HBD OG - LOVE OMI. Now see the other side of the play for #OG," the makers teased.

In the clip, Emraan Hashmi could be seen stepping into a rugged look, set on a killing spree. In one of the most creative moves, his character extends an ominous birthday wish for OG, before revealing Pawan Kalyan's fierce look, holding a samurai.

The epic music by Thaman S takes the glimpse to the next level.

Prior to that, the makers also released a poster of 'They Call Him OG,' showing Pawan Kalyan seated on top of a black Dodge, exuding his usual swag.

<br>The teaser and poster arrived days after the release of the song 'Suvvi Suvvi.'<br>Composed by Thaman S and sung by Sruthi Ranjani, the song showcased the romantic chemistry between Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan.<br>Written and directed by Sujeeth, 'They Call Him OG' has been made under the banner of DVV Entertainment and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.<br>The film also features Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. It will hit theatres on September 25.<br>It is being promoted as a high-action film featuring Kalyan in an intense role. The film marks <a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/emraan-hashmi "><strong>Emraan Hashmi</strong></a>'s debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the lead antagonist.<br>Pawan Kalyan was last seen in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu,' which also featured Bobby Deol in a prominent role. (ANI)